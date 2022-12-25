Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom (left) joined City Parks and Forestry Division Manager Cindy Burtley (center) in accepting the city’s annual Arbor Day proclamation from City Council President Steve Stocker (right) as part of the April 19 city council agenda. The city learned recently it will receive an urban forestry grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry (SPPRF) Department recently announced a 2023 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Urban Forestry Grant award for $25,000.
This is the third year in a row that SPPRF has been awarded this grant, which serves as a critical funding source for effectively managing Sun Prairie’s urban forest.
The funds will be utilized to create a comprehensive Urban Forestry Management Plan (UFMP) using Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping.
In 2022, the City utilized the DNR’s Urban Forestry grant to complete a GIS inventory of all publicly managed trees.
City of Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King said an accurate, spatially-explicit dataset is essential for staff to monitor and manage tree species diversity, tree diseases and pathogens, climate change resiliency, forest enhancements, restoration, and reforestation activities.
With that information, a UFMP can be developed for a strategic and long-term investment in the community’s tree canopy.
In 2023, the city anticipates requesting proposals from qualified firms for assistance in the development of the UFMP.
The plan will seek resident input to better understand the community’s needs and wants regarding the urban forest.
The finalized plan will allow the city to update and establish ordinances regarding public trees, create a protocol for the response to major storm events, outline a standardized procedure for planting practices, and much more.
“Receiving this grant is exciting news for the forestry division as this plan will be a vital tool for us to effectively manage our community’s growing urban forest,” said Cindy Burtley, SPPRF Parks and Forestry Division Manager.