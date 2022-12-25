The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry (SPPRF) Department recently announced a 2023 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Urban Forestry Grant award for $25,000.

This is the third year in a row that SPPRF has been awarded this grant, which serves as a critical funding source for effectively managing Sun Prairie’s urban forest.

2022 Arbor Day Proclamation
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom (left) joined City Parks and Forestry Division Manager Cindy Burtley (center) in accepting the city’s annual Arbor Day proclamation from City Council President Steve Stocker (right) as part of the April 19 city council agenda. The city learned recently it will receive an urban forestry grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.