The City of Sun Prairie Westside Community Service Building (WCSB), shown here from Grand Avenue near West Main Street, is where a city-authorized boiler replacement project was completed in 2022 on an emergency basis.
The City of Sun Prairie will pay $28,789 in building project change orders following approval Jan. 10 by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee.
A report from New Lor, Facilities Supervisor; and, Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, reminded committee members that the city’s Building Maintenance Division is overseeing projects to replace failed boilers at the Westside Community Services Building as well as the Multi Building Remodeling Project that is taking place at City Hall, City Services Center and the Park Shop.
The city policy regarding change orders allows for the Director of Administrative Services or the Director of Public Services to approve change orders up to $25,000. If change orders will exceed 10% of the original contract amount they must be approved by the authorizing committee for the project.
Change orders included:
• Boiler. The Westside Community Services Building Boiler Replacement requires a change order for the addition of 56 discharge air temperature sensors and 8 zone valve controllers.
The original building plans and control system incorrectly displayed discharge air temperature sensors that were found to be non-existent in addition to not displaying zone valves from the 2017 Fire and EMS bunk room renovation. These items were discovered upon Johnson Controls engineering walk through. Lor said the original plans did not include the bedrooms added in 2017.
The amount for the change order is $14,131.48.
• The Multi-Building Remodeling project has two pending change orders for approval. The first change order is for a restroom at the park shop facility. The exiting plumbing that was utilized to install a new toilet is too far away from the wall to meet current building code.
Lor said the city Building Inspector pointed out the violation, which required the change order to alter the concrete floor and plumbing to move the toilet closer to the wall. The amount for the change order is $1,951.22
The other change order at the Park Shop is for the new heating ventilation and air conditioning system for the shop area.
The report stated the shop area was altered and a new heating system and make up air unit was needed. These units providing heating for the shop area as well as ventilating that is required due to the area being used for vehicle storage. The unit needs to be altered to work with the building’s existing electrical system. The cost for this change order is $12,667.06.
Although there was some discussion about the change orders, the committee unanimously approved them.