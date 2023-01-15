The City of Sun Prairie will pay $28,789 in building project change orders following approval Jan. 10 by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee.

A report from New Lor, Facilities Supervisor; and, Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, reminded committee members that the city’s Building Maintenance Division is overseeing projects to replace failed boilers at the Westside Community Services Building as well as the Multi Building Remodeling Project that is taking place at City Hall, City Services Center and the Park Shop.

Westside Community Service Building (WCSB)

The City of Sun Prairie Westside Community Service Building (WCSB), shown here from Grand Avenue near West Main Street, is where a city-authorized boiler replacement project was completed in 2022 on an emergency basis.

