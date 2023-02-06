The City of Sun Prairie recently announced a new composting pilot program using yard waste collected from the City Recycle Center and curbside collection from Pellitteri Waste Systems.

The city produces approximately 5,350 tons of yard waste and brush each year. Previously, this material was trucked to landscaping facilities in Dane County.

City of Sun Prairie to test new composting program

The City of Sun Prairie has announced a new composting pilot program using yard waste collected from the City Recycle Center and curbside collection from Pellitteri Waste Systems. Organic materials are combined into a nutrient-rich soil amendment or mulch through natural decomposition. The end product is compost, which is a dark, crumbly, earthy-smelling material used for gardening and landscaping.