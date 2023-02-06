City of Sun Prairie to test new composting program

The City of Sun Prairie has announced a new composting pilot program using yard waste collected from the City Recycle Center and curbside collection from Pellitteri Waste Systems. Organic materials are combined into a nutrient-rich soil amendment or mulch through natural decomposition. The end product is compost, which is a dark, crumbly, earthy-smelling material used for gardening and landscaping.
The city produces approximately 5,350 tons of yard waste and brush each year. Previously, this material was trucked to landscaping facilities in Dane County.
City Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King said the goals of the program are to provide residents with a soil amendment for use in gardens throughout the community and reduce vehicle miles traveled associated with transporting yard and brush waste outside of the community while reducing overall operational costs. Through this program, yard waste will now be turned into compost on city property.
King said composting is a controlled, aerobic (oxygen-required) process that converts organic materials into a nutrient-rich soil amendment or mulch through natural decomposition, with the end product being compost -- a dark, crumbly, earthy-smelling material.
Microorganisms feed on the materials added to the compost pile during the process, King said, using carbon and nitrogen to grow and reproduce, water to digest materials, and oxygen to breathe.
Widely known benefits to composting include improving the structure and health of soil by adding organic matter, helping the soil retain moisture and nutrients, reducing the potential for soil erosion, and reducing the need for pesticides and fertilizers.
City staff expressed hope for the program’s impact in the Sun Prairie community.
“Piloting this composting program is an exciting step in cultivating a more sustainable Sun Prairie and we look forward to the many benefits it will yield,” said Jeremy Cramer, Director of the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The pilot program was developed collaboratively between the City of Sun Prairie's Public Works Department, Wastewater Treatment Plant, and administration, with support from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables, which provided funding as part of their 2022 Organics Management Grant Program.