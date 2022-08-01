City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson gave these updates as of Monday, Aug. 1 for the Grove Street Water Main, the Pheasant Run - Joshua Circle and Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim projects:
Grove Street Water Main — The contractor will be finishing up the water services today, Aug. 1, or tomorrow, Aug. 2. Crews will then be abandoning the old water main.
The contractor will then start grading the street and prepping for concrete work (curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveways) the rest of the week.
Pheasant Run - Joshua Circle -- The contractor will be string lining for sidewalk today, Aug. 1, on Ring Street and Queens Street. Grading for sidewalk tomorrow and pouring on Wednesday. The contractor will follow up pouring the remaining driveways late Wednesday and Thursday this week.
A crew will also be in grading the streets and cleaning up terraces.
Payne & Dolan is scheduled to be in next week for finish grading of the base course on all streets including Joshua Circle and will be paving asphalt the week of Aug. 15.
Dewey -Chase - Blankenheim -- WE Energies will be finishing up installing gas main today, Aug. 1, and then working on gas services the remainder of the week and into next week.
The contractor will be in tomorrow, Aug. 2, to start removing curb and gutter, sidewalks and driveway aprons. Crews will also be finishing up a small section of storm sewer this week, then start prepping for new curb, gutter, sidewalks and street grading.