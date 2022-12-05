Beginning Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m.

From Nov. 23-30, Sun Prairie Police Department officers will be placing informational material on vehicles parked on snow routes to help educate and remind people about this ordinance.

Snow plowing

Following winter parking regulations and snow emergency procedures will make it easier for city plow crews to remove snow this winter.
City of Sun Prairie Snow Route Sign

City of Sun Prairie snow routes are designated with this red and white sign indicating no parking Dec. 1-March 31 from Midnight to 7 a.m.