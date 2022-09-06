SPPD logo

Due to delays in traffic signal pole productions, the Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard intersection will not be completely open at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year due to safety concerns at the intersection.

City of Sun Prairie Engineering Director Tom Veith said traffic barriers were placed Friday, Sept. 2 at the intersection connecting the Grand Avenue medians preventing all left turns at the intersection.

Drive Sober logo

Sun Prairie police made five arrests for operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) during the 15-day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that ended on Jan. 1, 2022.
Jason Lefeber

Lefeber
Kalvin Barrett

Kalvin Barrett

Tags