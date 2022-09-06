Due to delays in traffic signal pole productions, the Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard intersection will not be completely open at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year due to safety concerns at the intersection.
City of Sun Prairie Engineering Director Tom Veith said traffic barriers were placed Friday, Sept. 2 at the intersection connecting the Grand Avenue medians preventing all left turns at the intersection.
Veith said northbound and southbound traffic on Grand Avenue will remain open, but Blue Heron Boulevard access will be limited to only right turns on to and out of Blue Heron.
“We understand this will temporarily limit the options available for access to Sun Prairie West High School and Meadow View Elementary,” Veith added.
The median will be re-opened as soon as the signal poles are delivered, installed, and fully operational, according to Veith.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this inconvenience and we want to remind us all to use caution on all roads and follow speed limits, especially near schools and construction,” Veith added.
Individuals with questions or concerns should call Veith at 608-825-1170.
Wheel locks currently availableDuring the last year, the Sun Prairie Police Department has experienced an increase in motor vehicle thefts much like agencies across the rest of the county.
Sgt. Chris Pederson with the SPPD said during the last several months, certain types of vehicles have been targeted in a manner where windows are broken, the steering column is damaged, and the vehicle is started by means other than a key. The thieves primarily have targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
“In order to research every avenue to mitigate these thefts, the SPPD had conversations with representatives from auto manufacturers including Hyundai Motor America,” Pederson said.
In partnership, Hyundai has been working with and supporting local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners.
Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech/Compustar security kit for 2016-21 models that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles.
Te wheel locks are currently available at the downtown Sun Prairie Police Department located at 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. The locks will be available 24 hours a day while the supply lasts.
Pederson said the wheel locks will only be available to Hyundai owners who own models without an engine immobilizer.
“Typically, the key start vehicles are models that do not have engine immobilizers,” Pederson said. “You can verify with your Hyundai dealership whether your model has one or not.”
Individuals available to retrieve the wheel locks must provide proof of ownership and be a Sun Prairie resident or work in the City of Sun Prairie. Individuals interested in receiving wheel locks should come to the SPPD lobby, make a request, and have an officer distribute the wheel lock.
Pederson said the SPPD greatly appreciates the partnership with Hyundai Motor America that is providing wheel locks to help mitigate the risk of vehicle theft and overall support our community.
Individuals with questions about the program may also contact Ira Gabriel from Hyundai Motor America via email at igabriel@hmausa.com.
Agencies wrap up ‘Drive Sober’ enforcement
The Sun Prairie Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin wrapped up the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Officers will work together during this time to take impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe as the summer travel season wraps up.
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said.
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a release announcing the county’s participation.
Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes, including 166 deaths. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. Last year, there were 2,094 drug-related crashes that caused 74 deaths.
Wisconsin law enforcement officers have special training to combat impaired driving:
• 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads;
• 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts — among the most in the nation; and
• 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.
“Drunk driving is never acceptable, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get home,” Lefeber added.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes