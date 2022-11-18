An 11th hour budget item that appeared to have some support from area residents was defeated at the council table on Tuesday, Nov. 15—but will live on during discussions at the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee meetings.

Sun Prairie resident Mike Mergener addressed the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Nov. 15, 2022 as being in favor of the use of leaf vacuum attachments on city trucks, which could also be used for other Public Works items.

Sun Prairie City Council President Maureen Crombie spoke about the possibility of adding leaf vacuums and attachments to city trucks as part of the 2022 Sun Prairie Public Works Committee agenda.

During the Nov. 15, 2022 Public Works Committee meeting, Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer discusses funding leaf vacuum pick-up in the City of Sun Prairie and that alders considering such an option may have to give up other future funding priorities as a result.

Also on Nov. 15, the committee conducted an extended discussion about the possibility of adding leaf vacuum attachments and trucks which could also be used for other Public Works Department uses.

JR Brimmer discussed the City of Sun Prairie's award of a snow shoveling contract during the Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 Sun Prairie Public Works Committee meeting.

City Engineering Supervisor Tom Veith discusses the reduction of the speed limit on North Bird Street near the new Heyday development. The speed limit reduction discussion took place during the Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 Sun Prairie Public Works Committee meeting.

