An 11th hour budget item that appeared to have some support from area residents was defeated at the council table on Tuesday, Nov. 15—but will live on during discussions at the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee meetings.
Also on Nov. 15, the committee conducted an extended discussion about the possibility of adding leaf vacuum attachments and trucks which could also be used for other Public Works Department uses.
A memo by Public Works Operations Supervisor Ben John to committee members pointed out that a referral was made to the Public Works Committee by District 1 Alder Steve Stocker at the November 9th Committee of the Whole meeting to change the practice of collection of residential leaves in bags or containers to use of a leaf collection vacuum system.
Currently the city utilizes Pellitteri Waste Systems to collect bagged or returnable container leaves from residents at the curbside four times a year. Collections occur twice in the spring (April) and twice in the fall (November) for all residents living in 1-4 unit dwellings.
Pellitteri charges an hourly rate for yard waste pickup, which resulted in the city paying $53,140 for these services in 2021. The Sun Prairie Recycle Center located on South Bird Street is also available during scheduled hours tp accept leaves dropped off by residents.
In his memo, John wrote, for vacuum leaf collection to be performed by the city, the Public Works Department estimates four trucks and three additional staffers would be needed to be able to provide the level of service required for leaf collection.
John wrote in the memo that estimate was based on conversations with other municipalities who offer a similar service including a tandem axle truck outfitted with a vacuum system (approximately $320,000), as well as wages and benefits for a full-time Maintenance Worker estimated at $82,400.
City maintenance staff performs brush collections at the same time as yard waste collections are performed. During the same period as leaf and brush collections occur DPW staff are also working on snow plow equipment conversions and other seasonal transitions.
A barrier to obtaining equipment continues to be manufacturers lead times, vendors estimate delivery of the outfitted trucks would be 1 to 1 1⁄2 years, meaning the service would likely not begin until the fall of 2024.
John estimated the total cost to be $1.382 million, with a tax impact of $29 on the average home in the city.
Harvest Lane resident Mike Mergener addressed the committee (see the video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) about being in favor of vacuumed lead collection, as did City Council President Maureen Crombie. Both pointed out the environmental benefits of collecting leaves as opposed to leaving them in opened bags to tip over, blow through neighborhoods and clog storm sewers.
Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer also addressed the committee, pointing out that if the service—currently unbudgeted for as part of the city’s five-year financial management plan—is desirable, alders will have to make decisions about what to cut in the future.
Committee members directed staff to study the issue further, including what other communities Sun Prairie’s size already do with leaf collection.
During the council’s final action on the 2023 city budget, Stocker moved to amend the budget to put the $1.382 million in and begin the program in 2023. But, nobody seconded his motion, so his effort to add the money into the 2023 budget died for lack of a second.
Public Works staffers are expected to return next month with more information about leaf vac attachments for trucks at a future meeting.
$151,029 snow shoveling contract backed
Acting on a recommendation from City Director of Public Services Adam Schlecher, the committee voted to award a $151,029 contract to All Service Specialists for sidewalk and curb ramp shoveling.
According to a memo to the committee, the amount covers the clearing of snow and ice on approximately 44,000 square feet of city sidewalks, 271 crosswalk ramps, and 18 bus stops in designated areas throughout the City of Sun Prairie for three years.
Funding for the contract will come from existing salary savings and carryover funds in the Public Works operating budget.
Speed limit to be lowered on North Bird
With the completion of recent street renovations on North Bird Street for the Heyday development, City Engineering Supervisor Tom Veith recommended lowering the speed limit to 35 miles per hour between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road.
Veith said the city and the Town of Bristol were both in support of lowering the speed limit. He said the proposal was being made in conjunction with the town.
“We both agreed it was in the best interests to reduce that stretch of road from 45 to 35,” Veith said.
Committee members agreed and voted unanimously to recommend final council approval of the new speed limit as well as an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Bristol.