The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department received final city council approval for a Community Tree and Bench Memorial Program during the Sun Prairie City Council’s July 15 meeting.
The program, which occurred as a result of requests to plant trees or place benches in city parks to honor loved ones who have recently died, allows the purchases and dedication of trees and/or benches in parks and terrace areas.
Expenses incurred from this program will be fully covered through the fees charged by SPPRF for the trees and benches ordered through the program. Fees will be reevaluated and approved by the the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission on an annual basis to ensure the city is recovering its costs if material costs increase.
Fees include:
• Tree Planting: $450;
• Standard six foot green steel park bench with bronze plaque: $800; and
• Premium six foot cedar colored recycled plastic park bench with engraved planks: $2,000.
According to a memo to the council from SPPRF staffers, an additional noteworthy component of the program is that the city will no longer place memorial plaques at donor/honor/memorial trees in city parks. Instead, a donor tree display will be installed at the Westside Community Services Building. All donors will receive their name engraved on the donor tree.
The memo states the donor tree has 185 leaves to start with, but has the ability to expand up to 380 leaves.
In order to implement this program, a budget amendment in the amount of $2,400 was approved by the city council as part of next quarter’s consolidated budget amendment.
Here’s how the program works:
• Fill out and submit the Community Tree and Bench Program Request Form — Complete an online form at: www.tinyurl.com/SPPRFtree-bench or available in person at the SPPRF office or via email from SPPRF.
• SPPRF staff will contact you once your form has been received to assist with tree species selection (if applicable) and location for planting/installation.
• Complete payment for a donor tree and/or bench: Mail a check to 2598 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590; call to pay over the phone 608-837-3449; or stop into the SPPRF Office to pay with cash, check, or card at 2598 W. Main St.
• SPPRF will place the order for the tree or bench. Planting will occur only twice annually — in the spring and fall
• The name(s) of those honored will be inscribed on a leaf of the Donor Tree located at the Westside Community Services Building. A recognition tag for easy identification will be attached to the tree for a six-month period after the tree has been planted, and a recognition certificate will be mailed.