Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined community advocates Thursday to announce the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, a nearly $740,000 initiative to address opiate and fentanyl related emergencies, as part of his 2023 budget.

“More Dane County residents than ever before are dying of drug poisoning. Just one pill laced with fentanyl or another synthetic opiate can kill our loved ones. We as a community have a responsibility to act. This nearly $740,000 proposal provides a comprehensive plan to reduce drug poisoning deaths and drug harm in Dane County,” said Executive Joe Parisi.

Joe Parisi (2019)

