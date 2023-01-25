Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara analyzed all Dane County criminal cases from 2012 to 2016 and found that 81 percent of all defendants are released on signature bond, meaning without cash bail. From that analysis, McNamara concluded that the national issue of holding defendants on “excessively high” cash bail for low-level misdemeanors is “probably not happening in Dane County.”
The Dane County Community Justice Council (CJC) formerly the Criminal Justice Council invites residents to a virtual community conversation on pretrial justice from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Experts from the national initiative Advancing Pretrial Policy and Research (APPR) will discuss the national landscape of pretrial justice and effective policies and practices, and Dane County leaders will provide a local perspective.
Scheduled speakers include Dr. Kelvin Banks, senior manager, APPR; Orleny Rojas, JD, senior manager, APPR; Carlo Esqueda, Chair, Dane County Community Justice Council; Judge Nicholas McNamara, Dane County Circuit Court.
“There is a long history of pretrial improvement in Dane County. Partners like APPR support our work to advance effective, data-informed progress for our pretrial system,” said Esqueda, who is Dane County’s Clerk of Courts and the CJC Chair.
“More jurisdictions around the country are focused on improving their pretrial system because detention before trial has major impacts on people and the community. Research shows that unnecessary detention not only disrupts lives, but it increases the likelihood a person will be rearrested,” said Banks. “Jurisdictions like Dane County that take a comprehensive approach are advancing fair and effective pretrial practices that support community safety and well-being.”
What is pretrial?
The pretrial phase of a case begins at a person’s first contact with law enforcement. It ends at case disposition. Under the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions, all people accused of a crime are presumed innocent. The U.S. Supreme Court warms that without a right to pretrial service, “the presumption of innocence would lose its meeting”.
“Judges must balance the presumption of innocence with community well-being when making decisions about someone’s liberty,” said McNamara. “We know when people can continue to live their lives, care for their families, and work while they resolve their cases, their lives are stable. That’s good for families and our communities. At the same time, a small percentage of people may pose a risk to others. All judges strive to make the best decisions to uphold our fundamental right to physical liberty and community safety. But these are always very complex and difficult decisions.”
Dane County CJC has engaged the community over the last five years in pretrial education and outreach, including working with MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge during a capstone project.
“Often, people working in criminal justice systems forget that community members bring important expertise and perspective to the table. Dane County’s interest in expanding community engagement is a model for other jurisdictions,” said Rojas.