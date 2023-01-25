The Dane County Community Justice Council (CJC) formerly the Criminal Justice Council invites residents to a virtual community conversation on pretrial justice from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Experts from the national initiative Advancing Pretrial Policy and Research (APPR) will discuss the national landscape of pretrial justice and effective policies and practices, and Dane County leaders will provide a local perspective. 

Carlo Esqueda

Carlo Esqueda
Nicholas McNamara

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara analyzed all Dane County criminal cases from 2012 to 2016 and found that 81 percent of all defendants are released on signature bond, meaning without cash bail. From that analysis, McNamara concluded that the national issue of holding defendants on “excessively high” cash bail for low-level misdemeanors is “probably not happening in Dane County.”

Tags