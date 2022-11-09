Creating ‘active, self regulated, reflective learners’ in Marshall, beyond

When first grader Paul started the school year at Marshall’s Early Learning Center, he was considered a non-reader, wrote vertically and could only sometimes correctly identify the first letter of a word.
Over the course of 10 intervention sessions at the South Central Wisconsin Reading Recovery Center, located at the Early Learning Center (ELC), Paul read 45 books. At the close of a session with reading recovery teacher leader Amy Treuter, he was asking to do more reading and writing activities.
“We’re also not only teaching, reading and writing, we are cultivating and creating agency in our learners, (for) students who might have been more passive, who have already identified themselves that reading and writing is hard from day one,” Treuter said. “Our scholars… they walk out with this sense of pride. We’re creating active, self regulated, reflective learners.”
The center is owned and operated by the Marshall School District with district staff, but uses a nation-wide model for improving reading and writing skills.
Meant to help the 20% of Early Learning Center students who face the most reading and writing challenges, the Reading Recovery Center is only in its second year of operation, but already impacted 37 Marshall students in its first year.
Of those 37 students, 43% achieved more than a year’s worth of growth, according to district benchmarks, through the center. Another 25% made one year’s worth of growth.
Students receive one on one or small group interventions at the center for 20-30 minutes to help them catch up to their peers. Each session includes individualized lessons and activities that instructors plan based on how the previous day’s session went.
This means that Treuter, along with interventionist Gina Tortorice, not only work with up to 25 students each every day, but also have to plan the 7-8 corresponding interventions for the next day.
“I can’t plan ahead, I can’t plan three days out what my lesson is going to be, because it very much depends on what they (the students) are doing and what they’re showing me their strengths are and what they’re showing me their needs are on that particular day,” Tortorice said. “Then, I plan their next lesson based on that data.”
Students typically receive interventions for 12-16 weeks, but can sometimes go up to 20 weeks if needed, Treuter said. While Treuter said that reading and writing are the most difficult processes for the brain to learn, director of instruction Randy Bartels said it wasn’t uncommon for students to cry when they graduate out of their intervention.
Superintendent Dan Grady, when asked about the center, became emotional. Grady, who was a Marshall student himself before returning as a teacher and later superintendent, has seen the district grow.
“That crew has been such a gift to our community,” Grady said. “We’re lucky. It’s changing our district.”
Beyond helping students grow, the center provides professional development opportunities for district teachers, including English as a Second Language teachers and special education teachers, so they can provide further support to their students.
Carolyn Huenink, a literacy coach, also coordinates with the Reading Recovery Center, and works with ELC staff on help they can provide in traditional classroom settings.
“Our intervention support can only be as strong as our universal practices in our classroom instruction,” Treuter said. “So, classroom instruction, our classroom teachers are our first wave of intervention.”
The South Central Wisconsin Reading Recovery Center’s impact stretches well beyond Marshall schools. Treuter provides support for four districts, in addition to Marshall, that also use the Reading Recovery model: Belleville, Darian-Delavan, Fort Atkinson and Sun Prairie.
The Reading Recovery practice, Treuter said, expects “continuous improvement,” requiring instructors to meet once a month for professional development once certified. During these 3-4 hour long sessions, participants use the state of the art Marshall facility, which features one-way observation glass and technology for participants to join remotely.
Instructors will go over new techniques, strategies, observe each other in action and reflect.
“When we utilize the glass, we’re shifting in real time, or reflecting on our practices, our habits to ensure that we are constantly current and cutting edge, which sometimes means we have an idea that’s percolating on this side of (the glass) observing and one of us will go behind the glass with our colleague and the student and try it on,” Treuter said.
The professional development, Bartels said, is the most rigorous he’s seen. Tortorice, who has been in education for 18 years, agreed.
“The professional development we receive around reading recovery, the model is the best professional development I have received, period,” Tortorice said. “Hands down, there’s nothing that has been more high leverage than that.”
By continuously engaging in professional development, reading recovery instructors hope to better serve their students and improve achievement.
While increasing student achievement is central to reading recovery work, at the end of the day, Treuter said it’s all about “cultivating and creating agency in our learners.”
“It’s why I show up for work every day—the kids and the educators,” Treuter said.