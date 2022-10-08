County Executive Parisi recently announced that community based organizations can now apply for the Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grant.
The Partners in Equity Grant Program supports Dane County based community groups that propose to use funding to address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system. The Partners in Equity Grant also known as the PIE-RESJ Grant was approved by the County Board of Supervisors and County Executive and piloted in 2015 to address systemic racial inequalities in health, education, employment, or criminal justice.
“Through the PIE Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant Program, we can partner with organizations throughout the Dane County community and increase access to opportunity,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Together, we can address the challenges our community faces and better ensure opportunity for all Dane County residents.”
Grants are awarded to Dane County based community groups that will use the funding to address systemic racial inequities in the following areas: health, education, employment, and criminal justice.
Individual organizations may apply for up to $15,000. Partnerships or collaborations of two or more eligible organizations may apply for up to $50,000.
“The Partners In Equity Grant is shaping Dane County’s approach to equity and inclusion by connecting community initiatives that disrupt and eliminate racial disparities and improve life options and opportunities for residents,” said Greg Jones, OEI Advisory Committee Chair.
The PIE-RESJ Grant application must be received by the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion by no later than 4 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022. Mail or drop off applications at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Room 356, Madison WI 53703 or submit completed applications to the email address listed above.
The Office for Equity and Inclusion furthers Dane County’s ongoing commitment to addressing racial, gender, and disabilities disparities. The office guides Dane County’s Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Contract Compliance, and Civil Rights Compliance functions and serves as a resource for all county departments around issues of equity, disparities, conflict resolution, staff development and best practices.