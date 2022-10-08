County Executive Parisi recently announced that community based organizations can now apply for the Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grant.

The Partners in Equity Grant Program supports Dane County based community groups that propose to use funding to address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system. The Partners in Equity Grant also known as the PIE-RESJ Grant was approved by the County Board of Supervisors and County Executive and piloted in 2015 to address systemic racial inequalities in health, education, employment, or criminal justice.

