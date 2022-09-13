The Dane County Board of Supervisors recently approved a contract with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. to complete a broadband infrastructure engineering assessment and coordination of implementation of fiber broadband throughout Dane County.

Broadband internet

The Dane County Board of Supervisors recently approved a contract with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. to complete a broadband infrastructure engineering assessment and coordination of implementation of fiber broadband throughout Dane County.

The assessment was recommended from the Dane County Broadband Task Force as part of the work that was completed in the last year.

Melissa Ratcliff

Dane County Supervisor and Cottage Grove Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff chairs the Dane County Broadband Task Force.

Tags