The Dane County Board's Public Protection and Judiciary (PP&J) and Personnel and Finance (P&F) Committee met jointly April 10 to consider two resolutions regarding financing of the Jail Consolidation Project.

Each committee voted to move the resolutions forward to the county board. While both resolutions provide the funding needed for the jail project, one relies on authorization of notes previously authorized for other projects. The notes would be repaid over 10 years.