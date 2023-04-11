The Dane County Board's Public Protection and Judiciary (PP&J) and Personnel and Finance (P&F) Committee met jointly April 10 to consider two resolutions regarding financing of the Jail Consolidation Project.
Each committee voted to move the resolutions forward to the county board. While both resolutions provide the funding needed for the jail project, one relies on authorization of notes previously authorized for other projects. The notes would be repaid over 10 years.
The other relies on an authorization of General Obligation (GO) bonds that would be repaid over 20 years. The 10-year notes require a two-thirds vote of the county board to be approved while GO bonds require a three-quarters vote.
County Board Supervisor Richelle Andrae (District 11), Chair of the PP&J Committee, said the full county board needs to consider the project.
“Advancing funding for the jail project to the full board for consideration is an important step forward," Andrae added, "and I'm confident that we will continue to look for points of consensus that both keep our community safe, and move the needle toward racial justice."
One of the resolutions was previously introduced in December, and postponed until more complete construction documents with updated cost estimates were completed.
Those documents were completed in late March indicating the project is estimated to cost approximately $179 million, or $13 million more than is currently budgeted.
Both resolutions would use $3.5 million previously borrowed, but not used, for the Jail Space Needs Study.
The earlier resolution would repurpose authority to borrow $10 million with operating notes from other projects to the jail project. The second resolution would provide new authorization to borrow $10 million with GO Bonds instead of operating notes because bonding has a longer repayment period typically used with capital projects like facilities.
Additionally, debt service for the GO Bonds would require $450,000 less per year on the operating budget.
“Completion of the construction design documents and cost estimates was the next step in the jail consolidation project,” said Dane County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “With that done, the next step is to authorize the financing. Without it, there is no project. We have a responsibility to get this project done.”
Pending county board approval, the project could go out for bid this summer.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider the resolutions at its April 20 meeting. The text of the resolutions can be found here