Citing increasing construction costs as one consequence of delaying the Dane County jail project, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is urging supervisors to pass a resolution allowing it to go to bid.
Parisi sent a memo to board members Monday March 27, noting that the board had postponed action on a resolution that includes sufficient funding to act on the project.
According to the memo, the architects have proposed constructing a tower next to the Public Safety Building, allowing the nearly 70-year-old facility to close.
The cost is estimated at about $179 million.
“Several weeks ago, supervisors introduced Resolution 287 that re-allocates unspent, previously approved borrowing for other projects, shifting these capital funds to the jail project, allowing bids to be issued and work to proceed without a need for any net new borrowing,” Parisi said in the memo.
Parisi told the newspaper that the funds were made available when other projects came in under bid.
“No new additional dollars are needed,” Parisi said. “Resolution 287 has the funding required to put the jail project out to bid.”
District 3 Supervisor Analiese Eicher, a member of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, said when the resolution was proposed, the committee wanted to wait until the jail’s final cost estimate was in. The committee has since been in a holding pattern, the Sun Prairie supervisor said.
That estimate came in on Monday, and now a meeting is scheduled for April 10 to vote on it, Eicher added.
“I would hope the board would accept this,” Eicher said.
As the board discussed the budget last fall, the chair and other members said they would support the project, she added.
“It does require a two-thirds vote,” she said, adding those who wish to see jail residents no longer transferred to other counties and safe working conditions for jail staff and volunteers should contact their county board supervisors and urge them to vote in favor.
Eicher noted that the facility is “not reflective of the safety standards and humanity standards and our values in Dane County.”
Both Parisi and Eicher commented on the jail’s unsafe conditions. Eicher said the board often receives updates about plumbing and fire alarm issues from the sheriff.
“Anyone who’s ever walked in the jail or taken a tour, it’s like walking through Alcatraz. It’s dangerous for the residents and the people who work there,” Parisi said.
It also lacks programming space, Parisi noted, and a larger facility could accommodate programs that support residents, such as Parenting Inside Out.
“We have an opportunity to turn the page on this project once and for all,” Parisi said. “I am hopeful the Dane County Board will act quickly on Resolution 287, so a final determination can be made on the jail consolidation project.”
Cost estimates for constructing the south tower in January were at $165 million.