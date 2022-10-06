Drug Take Back Day (2021)
Buy Now

Del Mineard Jr. (right) from Sun Prairie was among the participants in the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day collection on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021 located behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St. This year’s event is set for Oct. 29.

 Chris Mertes

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 5 identified the 37-year-old Marshall man who died Oct. 2 in a single vehicle accident in the Town of Sun Prairie.

Dervin Hidalgo Davila died from injuries sustained in the crash; the crash investigation remains ongoing.