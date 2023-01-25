Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) will host its third annual “Flight of Lights” (www.flightoflights.com) drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison. “Flight of Lights” is free of charge.
Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) will host its fourth annual Flight of Lights (www.flightoflights.com) drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison. “Flight of Lights” is free of charge.
Flight of Lights will open Friday, March 24, running daily from 7:30-11:30 p.m. through April 16, 2023.
“Flight of Lights is now a family tradition and we are excited to bring this joyous event to the community again this year,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “Whether you are flying out of MSN for spring break, or looking for fun, free activities closer to home, the airport has you covered,” he said.
The 2023 Flight of Lights features six different light displays along the route including tributes to first responders; the medical community; Wisconsin sports; animals and nature; tropical and nautical; and some favorite destinations. Vehicles can enter the “Flight of Lights” route via International Lane in Madison.
In addition, this year’s show includes even more lights throughout the drive, fully-illuminated industrial vehicles and some solar-powered displays. More information is available at www.flightoflights.com.
“DCRA is ready to welcome the entire community back to the airport to experience ‘Flight of Lights’ again this year,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “The light show offers us the opportunity to say thank you for traveling with us,” Jones added.
“Flight of Lights” is a collaboration between Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.
