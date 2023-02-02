The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy is asking residents across Dane County to participate in its Community Housing Survey between now and Feb. 9 to share their thoughts on housing access and affordability.

Joe Parisi (2019)

Parisi

“By completing this survey, residents can let their voice be heard and help the Dane County Regional Housing Strategy gather the information it needs to help improve housing access and affordability in our community. We encourage everyone to participate,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

