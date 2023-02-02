The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy is asking residents across Dane County to participate in its Community Housing Survey between now and Feb. 9 to share their thoughts on housing access and affordability.
“By completing this survey, residents can let their voice be heard and help the Dane County Regional Housing Strategy gather the information it needs to help improve housing access and affordability in our community. We encourage everyone to participate,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
A significant shortfall of housing units available within the Dane County area has resulted in an unhealthy housing market—a challenge compounded by a lack of affordable and workforce housing. People can't find housing, and thousands of Dane County residents—neighbors, coworkers, and family members—are struggling to stay in their homes while affording basic necessities.
In response, Dane County is coordinating a year-long strategic planning effort with cities, towns, villages, developers, residents, banks, and non-profit housing providers to help expedite the development and preservation of affordable and workforce housing.
As part of the process, the Housing Advisory Committee has released a community housing survey to hear directly from residents, get broad and diverse feedback about housing needs, challenges, priorities, and where residents would like to see more housing.
It will take approximately 7 to 10 minutes for participants to complete the Community Housing Survey, which is available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a $25 gift card and other prizes.
Responses will be shared directly with community leaders and help set priorities for the Dane County Regional Strategic Action Plan for Housing for the next five years.