Dane Dances is excited to kick-off its 23rd season Friday Aug. 5, 2022 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison.
New this year Dane Dances will engage the children in dance with songs and music they know and have adults dance with them during Family Dance starting at 5:30 p.m.
Dane Dances is dedicating this season of celebration to great partner Monona Terrace for its 25th Anniversary and being the best partner one could have for all of Dane Dances service to the community.
Week 1 begins Friday when Dane Dancers get up with Madison best new Salsa band Latin Pride Orquesta at 6 p.m.. Continue to jam the night away with one of the Midwest best R&B, POP and Vocal dance bands, Eddie Butts Band at 8 p.m.
The remainder of the Dane Dances season includes:
Week 2: Friday Aug. 12 -- Get down with an entertainment phenomenon energizing audiences around the globe with universal crowd appeal, BBI at 6 p.m., then enjoy the inferno of disco rhythm and the groove of funky soul with Madison’s favorite dance band VO5 at 8 p.m.
Week 3: Aug. 19 -- Get together with Madison’s premiere Latin-Soul Band, bringing together the fire of Latin rhythm and the groove of soul, Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad at 6 p.m., and continue the rhythm through the night with an international recording salsa artist with high energy style of Latin musiic with Luisito Rosario at 8 p.m. Luisito was the lead vocalist with Larry Harlow of the Fania AllStars orchestra for 23 years.
Week 4: Aug. 26 -- Get out, Get up and all the way down with the Sisiters of Element 7 The Storm Chaser Orchestra with special guest T.L. Williams at 6 p.m. The Sisters Of Element is one of the top R&B Artists in the Midwest. Their album “Love Changes” is one of the top albums in the country produced by T. L. Williams.
Williams is a writer, producer, performer, great entertainer. His hit song, “Gettin Mo Money Than You” topped the charts with 4 million hits on YouTube. He was voted song writer of the year, produced five songs on Syleena Johnson’s new album “Woman” and songs for other top artists.
Keep feeling the funk with Chicago’s best show and dance band Sounds of Slave R&B Band with Old School Funk at 8 p.m.
This year Dane Dances is celebrating the contributions of these individuals:
Laurie Burnstein Mlatawo aka “DJ Laurie” -- DJ Laurie was the DJ for Dane Dances for many years, keeping the dance floor hopping with salsa and line dancing. DJ Laurie brought exceptional joy to everyone, the Dane Dances “MAGIC”.
William (Bill) Thomas Patterson -- Bill was a founding board member for Dane Dances and enjoyed photographing the events, taking thousands of photos. He served on every committee of Dane Dances and was an enthusiastic volunteer.
John Patrick Conway -- John was the Vice President of Dane Dances Board for many years, Stage Manager and Chair of the Band Committee.
Dane Dances thanks all of its sponsors, friends and volunteers that enable the continuation of the local tradition of free, family-friendly music, dancing, and community spirit each Friday in August on the Monona Terrace rooftop.
This year, Dane Dances invites all ethnic groups, associations and businesses to help connect and feel the welcoming magic of Dane Dances.