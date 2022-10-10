Sun Prairie police arrested a 33-year-old Deforest man Oct. 7 at a Sun Prairie Kwik Trip after he was ordered to stay away from all Kwik Trips.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said Troy Rowe had open felony cases and an order that he not go to any Kwik Trip convenience outlet.

SPPD logo
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Davison Drive signal pole

The Department of Public Works left this signal arm for the Windsor-Davison traffic signal on the lawn of the Walgreens on Davison Drive on Sunday, Oct. 9 following the Saturday, Sept. 8 single-vehicle crash that damaged the traffic signal. Police cited the driver who hit the pole for inattentive driving.

