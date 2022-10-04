Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) and the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) on Oct. 4 announced that the initial testing results of a pilot project to remediate the effects of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from a targeted affected area has demonstrated a removal rate averaging 97% at a down-gradient testing well over the nine-month pilot study.

The compounds involved in the affected area are PFOS and PFOA, which are present in the FAA-mandated fire-fighting foam used during aircraft emergencies at the airport and the adjacent Air National Guard base.

Paul Knapp

Kim Jones

