A single-vehicle fatal crash in the Town of Bristol early Monday, Sept. 5, is expected is close the roadway for at least four hours after the crash took place on Highway 151.
At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, Dane County Sheriff's deputies, along with Sun Prairie Fire and EMS, responded to Highway 151 Southbound at County Highway VV, in the Town of Bristol, for a single vehicle crash.
Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Donald Dudley said preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling southbound on 151 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Dudley said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.
Southbound 151 has been shut down since around 3:10 a.m., and continues to be closed until at least 7 a.m., Dudley said.
The Sheriff's Office advises drivers who are southbound on 151 to route themselves away from the area of 151 and VV, and take an alternative route such as Highway V or State Highway 73.
Dudley said identification of the driver is not being released at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation and notification of the deceased’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office -- watch for updates at sunprairiestar.com as more information becomes available from the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner's office.