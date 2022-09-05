Dane County Sheriff's Office
A single-vehicle fatal crash in the Town of Bristol early Monday, Sept. 5, is expected is close the roadway for at least four hours after the crash took place on Highway 151.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, Dane County Sheriff's deputies, along with Sun Prairie Fire and EMS, responded to Highway 151 Southbound at County Highway VV, in the Town of Bristol, for a single vehicle crash.

