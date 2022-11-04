District 46 Assembly District Candidates Melissa Ratcliff (left) and Andrew McKinney were interviewed separately for “Sun Prairie Star presents: District 46 Candidates,” a half-hour program airing currently on the city’s public access TV channel, KSUN, online at ksun.tv or on-demand on the Sun Prairie Media Center app or website.
Both candidates Melissa Radcliff and Andrew McKinney stated their major issues about why they are seeking the office of 46th Assembly Representative during a special video interview currently airing on KSUN and ksun.tv.
The Nov. 8 election will determine which of the two Cottage Grove residents will replace Gary Hebl, who is retiring from legislative service after completion of his term.
“When I talk with people at their doors and meet people throughout our community, again, they tell me they’re concerned about a number of issues like reproductive rights, defending a woman’s right to choose, protecting our environment, preventing gun violence and supporting our public schools,” Radcliff said.
“And with that, I think it’s important that we elect leaders who care about issues that concern their residents. And right now, I feel like we have extremists in our state legislature in control that aren’t in touch with our residents,” Radcliff said.
“Seventy-five percent of people support Roe v Wade,” Radcliff added. “Thirty-two counties have passed referendums that want fair maps, and there’s a recent poll where 87% of people oppose gerrymandering, which is—our state is the most gerrymandered state in the nation. So our our state legislature is not in step with what Wisconsinites want. If elected to the state legislature, I will work to work on the issues that this district cares about.”
“So the top three that I’ve been talking with a lot of constituents out there, because I’ve been going door to door, inflation is number one,” McKinney said when asked the same question.
“People want safety in our community and our schools,” McKinney added. “As you know I work in the public schools and I am on the [Monona Grove] school board, so we do know about that, and also transparency and for school choice—a lot of constituents want their kids to get a better education elsewhere.
“[That’s] because for the past 16 years their scores are going lower and lower every year and the parents are not feeling that their kids are being properly educated,” McKinney added, “and then they want a choice to go somewhere where they can get that opportunity.”
McKinney also listed other issues he believes are important, but secondary, in the campaign to be elected the 46th Assembly District’s next representative.
“As far as a couple of smaller issues, the mental health crisis that we have, not just in our community but with veterans like myself,” McKinney said. “So this is why I do what I do at the VFW—helping our veterans in crisis.”
McKinney also said strengthening the state’s workforce is important because “as a small business owner before I know the need that is going on. And we need to calm down that inflation to get the prices back down, get people back working again.
“Since COVID, people have not been going back to work,” McKinney said. “We have a lot of small businesses leaving or are just closing their doors that had been . . . open for years.
“And that’s very, very concerning to me, and especially my community as well,” McKinney said. “So I want to see some changes happening. And I want that to be done.”
Other questions included how the candidates will improve the state environment for small business, funding for public education, their level of support for recently proposed additional funding for law enforcement by Gov. Tony Evers, and more.
Watch “Sun Prairie Star presents District 46 Candidates” on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS) or online at ksun.tv or through the Sun Prairie Media Center app.