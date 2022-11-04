Both candidates Melissa Radcliff and Andrew McKinney stated their major issues about why they are seeking the office of 46th Assembly Representative during a special video interview currently airing on KSUN and ksun.tv.

The Nov. 8 election will determine which of the two Cottage Grove residents will replace Gary Hebl, who is retiring from legislative service after completion of his term.

Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew McKinney
District 46 Assembly District Candidates Melissa Ratcliff (left) and Andrew McKinney were interviewed separately for “Sun Prairie Star presents: District 46 Candidates,” a half-hour program airing currently on the city’s public access TV channel, KSUN, online at ksun.tv or on-demand on the Sun Prairie Media Center app or website.

