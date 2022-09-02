The more the City of Sun Prairie tries to become diverse with its workforce, the more the goal seems elusive.
That’s what members of the City of Sun Prairie’s Personnel Committee learned during an update on the city’s Recruitment and Retention Policy on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
A summary statement from the report presented to the committee summed it up: “The city is experiencing higher turnover in the last two years, which is similar to other public sector employers. Some of this turnover includes our diverse workforce. We are doing well hiring diverse candidates. People are leaving within their first five years. Our efforts continue to focus on recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce.”
Consider that in 2021, 18.2% of new city hires were of racial or ethnic minority status. That compares unfavorably to hires so far in 2022, which are just 17.9% racial or ethnic minorities, according to the report presented to the committee.
Comparing that percentage to the city’s population demographics — which shows that 81.3% are of only white ethnic background — the city has failed in Mayor Paul Esser’s stated goal to reflect the city’s minority make-up in its workforce. In 2021, 92% of city employees were white — a figure that increased in 2022 to 93.3% so far this year.
In 2021, 5 of 33 employees who left the city were from the diverse workforce (87% who left were white), while in the period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, 10 of 39 who left were from the city’s diverse workforce — and 75% who left declared themselves as only of white race or ethnic background.
Of the 33 employees who left city employment in 2021, more than half stated five reasons for leaving: Promotion or pay; school; poor job fit; career change or retirement.
Of those who left in 2021, 10 retired with 11 or more years of service to the city, while 11 had less than one year of service — and 5 of those 11 were part-time library employees. Seven had two to three years of experience, while four had four to five years of experience and one had 6-10 years with the city.
In 2022, 39 employees left city employment, with the same top four reasons previously stated, but with a fifth reason being a move out of state.
The most employees who left city employment — 13 — had less than one year with the city, including four who were part-time library employees. Eleven employees had two to three years with the city while seven had four to five years of experience and seven more had 6-10 years with the city. One employee with 11-plus years of experience retired.
Another statement in the report led to even more questions for Jake King, the city’s Communications and Diversity Strategist: “The City of Sun Prairie is committed to advancing equity, honoring our diverse identity, and creating an inclusive culture. It is important that staff have the knowledge and experience to support our DEI initiatives.”
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner asked for a definition of what the city’s DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) metrics were — something that King said is still being defined through the Equity Audit being conducted by two individuals from Prism Technical Management & Marketing Services and BDP & Associates.
In the update provided to the committee Tuesday, King said the priority areas of the audit are:
•Build a more diverse and inclusive organization for employees and the community in which we serve.
•Identify blind spots and processes that perpetuate systemic injustice.
•Identify current successes, areas for improvement and recommendations/strategy for our next steps for making concrete improvements in the areas of DEI.
King said the study aims to do that in two parts: Part One – An Internal Organizational Review; and Part Two – an equity audit of city services.
The Organizational Equity Audit has already completed Part One, King said, and is just beginning Part Two.
In Part One, the city asked its partners to help identify best practice and a strategy to move forward, including:
• Policy recommendations and workforce strategies that support inclusion and equity.
• Performance outcomes to measure progress.
• Identifying strategies to improve our branding and define qualities as an Employer of Choice.
• Providing a report summarizing key findings and survey.
• Providing recommended metrics/benchmarks against which the city can undertake ongoing evaluation of performance in this area.
King said the consultants must analyze information provided from Part One and begin preparing for Part Two.
In Part Two, the city is asking for help identifying best practices and strategies for enhancing equity in city services and addressing inequities creating barriers to access, including:
• Policy recommendations and to align city activities and services with values.
• Providing recommendations for external DEI programming with community.
• Identifying strategies to improve our branding and define qualities as an Employer of Choice.
• Presentation of a report summarizing key findings.
• Providing recommended metrics/benchmarks against which the city can undertake ongoing evaluation of performance in this area.
The consultants have already completed a Kick-Off Meeting with partner introductions and Community Stakeholder 1 to 1 interviews. Upcoming Part Two Activities include:
• In-person attendance at the Multicultural Fair, Westside Back-to-School BBQ;
• Interviews and focus groups the week of September 19 (in-person and virtual);
• Project Status Presentations (Personnel Committee, City Council, Library DEI Advisory Committee, etc.)
• Community Survey (in development); and
• Partner request of documents (in development).
City Human Resources Director Branda Sukenik said the term “equity audit” is deceiving. She said it is actually more of an analysis and creating a strategic plan to move forward.
“Perhaps we need to look at that as a journey,” she added.
Eisberner agreed, but said in order for the city to evaluate itself, a good set of metrics is needed.
Without the metrics, Eisberner argued, there is no way to determine if the city is meeting its goals.
King used the example of the Sun Prairie EMS Outreach program. Who is being served by it? If some city residents are not being served by it, why?
Eisberner said a good definition of DEI is needed to address any inequity of city services to city residents.
District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling agreed, but added if the right questions are asked, they will point to answers that should be reflected in the city’s DEI statement.
King said the audit will provide some metrics but it will not tell the city what to do in every circumstance.
While the committee voted to accept the Recruitment and Retention update, no action was required on the Equity Audit update.