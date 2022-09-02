The more the City of Sun Prairie tries to become diverse with its workforce, the more the goal seems elusive.

That’s what members of the City of Sun Prairie’s Personnel Committee learned during an update on the city’s Recruitment and Retention Policy on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

City of Sun Prairie New Hire Demographics

This information, presented Aug. 30 to the Sun Prairie Personnel Committee, shows that most hired by the city in 2021 and so far in 2022 considered themselves only as white raced individuals, with roughly 18% being other racial or ethnic minorities.
Jake King

King

