Wisconsin Secretary of Administration-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld led a Wednesday, July 27 Sun Prairie Main Street tour that she said captures the entrepreneurial spirit aided by state and national COVID-19 small business recovery grants.
The tour included businesses and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce that received state and federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to learn how they used the money.
Among those who described the “good news, bad news” about the pandemic was Beans ’n Cream owner Jeff Gauger. He told Blumenfeld that even though he was able to successfully serve customers through the Beans ’n Cream Bakehouse drive-through on West Main Street and open a new coffee roasting business in the Sun Prairie Business Park, the crowds have been slow to come back to want to sit inside the original Cannery Square location for Beans ‘n Cream, now known as Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse.
Along with Mayor Paul Esser — and even 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, who visited Sun Prairie Flowers — Blumenfeld also visited the Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room and Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery. All of the stops on the Sun Prairie Main Street Tour received pandemic relief funding through the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants, and “We’re All In” Grants administered by the Department of Revenue.
The chamber also received $187,000 in Tourism Capital Grant funds and over $66,000 through the Destination Marketing Organization grant aimed to support the tourism industry — funding that Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams said would be used to help evaluate office space needs and renovate the chamber’s existing front office.
“Grant funding has provided a major boost to Sun Prairie businesses, event venues and restaurants. Not only did the funds allow businesses to stay open during the pandemic, funding has allowed proprietors to bring their products and services to market,” said Williams. noting the chamber has helped to administer almost 30 of the small business assistance grants.
“Plus, when an entrepreneur goes from a home-based business into a vacant retail location, it creates jobs, shop local opportunities, and funds continue to circulate throughout town,” added Williams. “The chamber is honored to receive two grants to renovate our historic downtown building, rebrand Corn Fest and promote it as our largest community festival.”
Williams presented 2022 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce t-shirts to the secretary, Esser and Sun Prairie Chamber President Joe Schuch.
Although she didn’t visit, Blumenfeld also learned how state funding assisted the construction of the new Glass Nickel Pizza at 410 E. Main from City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and Mayor Paul Esser.
During a visit to Sun Prairie Flowers, the owners presented the secretary and Esser with flowers for beginning their tour at the business (watch video from Beans’n Cream, Sun Prairie Flowers and Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Joe Van Tassel from Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room told the secretary-designee about the unfair nature of being a tasting room, which was regulated similar to a bar during COVID-19 and closed for the majority of the pandemic. Van Tassel urged Blumenfeld to relay to Gov. Tony Evers that the pandemic-related rules for his type of business should not be the same as a liquor store or bar.
Blumenfeld pledged to pass on Van Tassel’s message to Evers, but suggested that Van Tassel work through his trade association to have legislators change the laws for his unique business model moving forward.
The tour of downtown ended with lunch at Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, where owner Dan Callies noted the history of the building built by a family relative in 1891. Callies said the business weathered COVID-19, that he used some of the state recovery money to help promote the business with TV ads, and that he hoped the governor would “keep up the good work helping small businesses.”
In an interview after lunch, Blumenfeld said there may be an opportunity to do more assistance to small businesses through the American Relief Plan Act — adding to most money any state has provided for small business assistance — because a small amount of money is set aside for possible assistance this fall.
When asked what the majority of the funding was used for, Blumenfeld said it aided entrepreneurship.
“A lot of innovation happened during the pandemic,” Blumenfeld said. “We saw new business lines forming, new ways of delivering service.
“We also saw the ability to pay employees and keep them on the payroll and maybe even pay them a little bit more as wages have gone up so that they could retain their staff, new marketing, new ways of doing business,” Blumenfeld added. “I think the investment has really paid off and in many, many facets, many of the businesses have been able to survive and do even better.”
The secretary-designee also said what she was happening on Sun Prairie’s Main Street is happening elsewhere in Wisconsin.
“What we saw here — it was very, very heartwarming and we’ve been traveling around the state in all 72 counties, and really seeing the power of investment from the Main Street Bounce Back program — the equitable recovery, the neighborhood investment funds and tourism and healthcare infrastructure as well,” Blumenfeld said. “It’s kind of like all these things coming together have really helped communities all over the country bounce back and bounce back in a way that is better just listening to the stories that we’ve heard today.”