If — as the saying goes — every dog has his day, then he’ll be able to spend it in Sun Prairie’s parks off leash through August 31st, thanks to action taken Feb. 7 by the Sun Prairie City Council.

Dog with leash (2023)

As much as dogs beg their owners to use them, leashes aren't required in Sun Prairie parks through August 31.That's because the Sun Prairie City Council approved a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission to extend a pilot program allowing dogs in parks without leashes through August.

Alders voted to extend a pilot program to allow dogs in city parks based on a recommendation from the city’s Parks Recreation and Forestry Commission.

Kristin Grissom

Grissom
Lady with dog in park (2023)

Sun Prairie alders would like to see more scenes like these in city parks: Owners with their dogs off leashes enjoying the parks together.

