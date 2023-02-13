If — as the saying goes — every dog has his day, then he’ll be able to spend it in Sun Prairie’s parks on leash through August 31st, thanks to action taken Feb. 7 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Alders voted to extend a pilot program to allow dogs in city parks on leashes based on a recommendation from the city’s Parks Recreation and Forestry Commission.
A report to alders from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom indicated that the commission voted Jan. 11 to extend the length of the pilot program through the end of August 2023.
“Overall, the majority of feedback on the suspension of enforcement of this ordinance has been positive, but the concern of the PRFC was that there was not enough data yet, and the pilot took place during colder months,” Grissom wrote in her report.
“The PRFC is recommending to extend the pilot program through the end of August in order to provide a full year which also includes the busiest months for park patronage,” Grissom added. “The commission is also seeking further input from the community on their interest of making the pilot program a permanent change.”
With her report, Grissom also included the results of a survey posted on city park signs.
“The feedback from the survey was very low,” the report states. “Staff received only five responses, which were split 60% between being favorable of the program and 40% not being in support of the program. One respondent reported having a negative experience at the park in relation to dogs at the park since August 2022, whereas four respondents reported having a positive experience.”
Comments included:
• “The park across the street has more people walking dogs through the center of park (grass area) and LEAVING DOG POOP. In the Fall kids gather most Saturdays for baseball on grass and other activities. People curing through with dogs seem to feel bolder about leaving dog waste in park. (Likely due to being further from the road and having the pine trees to block. I have yell at people to pick it up but they shrug and walk on. Build a dog park for the dogs. We are dog people, but too many feel al letting dogs drop where kids play. If you are going to let this go through for some parks can Westwynde Park NOT be one of them. Can you also remark parks with NO DOGS signs as people will now be more likely to being dogs in after this program. Keep trying new things, but not this one. :)”
• “Have never seen a dog that misbehaved. Dog owners pay taxes too!”
• “No negativity from anyone. Love it, dogs are family!”
• “This is great. I could see a distinction between allowing dogs in the community parks that have a lot of areas to go, and not allowing them in the neighborhood parks that are basically just playground. But I think this is a really good development and something that responsible dog owners will celebrate!”
City Parks Crew Leader Joe Seltzner provided some observational data about dogs in parks.
“We have had no issues,” Seltzner wrote, “The problems that are out there were there before the change to the enforcement; we have no issues leaving it alone.”
No incidents were reported to the Sun Prairie Police Department or the SPPRF Department regarding dogs in parks during the pilot program.
After approving the extension of the pilot program through Aug. 31, two alders emphasized that there is one thing that could deter extending the pilot program to make it permanent: Dog waste.
The policy stated that once the pilot program becomes permanent, the city will provide dos waste bags and disposal stations in some of the larger parks.
“This is a pilot — this isn’t going to be permanent unless we can ensure there is no dog waste in the parks,” remarked District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
A dog owner herself, fellow District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy agreed. “I just wanted to pass the word that because this isn’t permanent, dog owners need to pick up their dog’s waste” in the parks.
The SPPRF is expected to make a final report this fall about the pilot program to the PRFC and alders after the program concludes.