If — as the saying goes — every dog has his day, then he’ll be able to spend it in Sun Prairie’s parks on leash through August 31st, thanks to action taken Feb. 7 by the Sun Prairie City Council.

Alders voted to extend a pilot program to allow dogs in city parks on leashes based on a recommendation from the city’s Parks Recreation and Forestry Commission.

Dogs on leash

The Sun Prairie City Council on Feb. 7 approved a pilot project that will allow dogs on leashes (above) in most city parks through August 2023, with the possibility that dogs could be permanently allowed in parks after that.
This article corrects a previous online version that incorrectly said dogs are allowed off-leash in city parks.

