The Sun Prairie Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign that began Friday, Dec. 16 and will continue through New Year’s Day.

The campaign is focused on saving lives, because someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over logo

Running through New Year’s Day 2023, many Wisconsin law enforcement agencies — including the Sun Prairie Police Department — will have an increased traffic presence as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Drinking and driving
Buy Now

To discourage impaired driving and support public safety, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie Police Dept., will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign that began Friday, Dec. 16 and continues through New Year’s Day.