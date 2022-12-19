To discourage impaired driving and support public safety, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie Police Dept., will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign that began Friday, Dec. 16 and continues through New Year’s Day.
Running through New Year’s Day 2023, many Wisconsin law enforcement agencies — including the Sun Prairie Police Department — will have an increased traffic presence as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign that began Friday, Dec. 16 and will continue through New Year’s Day.
The campaign is focused on saving lives, because someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin.
During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver.
“We cannot do this alone. We ask everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors by always driving sober,” Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said. “If a friend is about to drink and drive, take the keys and help them get home safely. If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911.”
Alcohol and drugs can have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol- related crashes which killed 166 people. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Individuals in the community can help with this effort in several ways:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe ride home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
• If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Ensure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a find a ride feature to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services.
• Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
• Buckle up and put your phone down every trip, every time.
“The holidays are a special time of year for many. We want everyone to enjoy the season, but we need commitment from drivers," Lefeber added. "This enforcement campaign helps us get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to these needless tragedies."