Sun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 22-year-old Edgerton man July 28 after he allegedly struck a vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed near the intersection of East Main Street and South Musket Ridge Drive.

Lt. Ryan Cox from the Sun Prairie Police Department said a witness called police at 10:26 p.m. after seeing a crash at a high rate of speed. The witness told police the Radar Speed Board displayed 76 miles per hour just before the collision occurred.

