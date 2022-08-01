Sun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 22-year-old Edgerton man July 28 after he allegedly struck a vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed near the intersection of East Main Street and South Musket Ridge Drive.
Lt. Ryan Cox from the Sun Prairie Police Department said a witness called police at 10:26 p.m. after seeing a crash at a high rate of speed. The witness told police the Radar Speed Board displayed 76 miles per hour just before the collision occurred.
According to Cox, a westbound vehicle on East Main was approaching the intersection with Musket Ridge when he observed headlights traveling at a high rate of speed. “He tried to quickly accelerate to avoid a collision but was struck from the rear of the vehicle at a higher rate of speed,” Cox said.
All four vehicle occupants were evaluated by police at the scene of the crash but refused treatment from Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service.
The driver of the second vehicle, Owen Bailey, was cited for first offense operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI); vehicle operator not wearing seat belt, operating after suspension of vehicle registration, operating while having operating privileges suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and reckless driving, then was taken to the jail on a 12-hour hold after medical clearance.
Gus’s Diner burglary under investigationSun Prairie police are investigating a break-in reported July 31 at Gus’s Diner, 630 N. Westmount Drive.
Cox said police received a call at 5:28 a.m. that employees arrived to work to find the safe and money missing from the business.
Investigating police officers also found a door had been pried to gain entry, and that an iPad had been taken in addition to an undisclosed amount of money. The door was damaged, Cox said, but there was no financial estimate associated with the damage.
Sheriff’s Office’s Gift Cards for Guns
set August 13The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the City of Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
If funds are expended prior to 2 p.m., the event may close before 2 p.m.
“Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “I would like to thank County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Supervisors April Kigeya and Alex Joers for their support on this initiative.”
Guns can be turned over anonymously — no questions asked.
Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo are of your vehicle. No walk-ups will be allowed.
Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed. Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat). Firearms must be in working condition.
Gift cards for basic necessities, such as groceries and gas, will be offered for the following:
Assault Rifles - $250
Ghost Guns - $200
Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns - $100
Revolvers - $50
BB Guns, Pellet Guns or facsimile firearms - $10-$25.
According to Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, firearms are the most common method used in suicides. The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence reports that suicides comprised the majority of gun deaths in 2019 at a rate of 71%, citing a total of 604 gun deaths in Wisconsin in 2019, with 49 of those being children and teens.
Details regarding the event can be found at https://danesheriff.com/Services/Gift-Cards-for-Guns.
Individuals interested in donating to the program may send an email to Giftcardsforguns@danesheriff.com
Fight ends
without chargesTwo males involved in a fight at Kwik Trip, 9 Tower Drive, on July 28 won’t be cited.
Cox said officers responded to the gas station-convenience store at 6:28 p.m. to investigate a fight in progress.
Police identified two males — ages 49 and 18 — and the 18-year-old male ran from police into the Sun Prairie Business Park. Officers subsequently located the teen.
Cox said officers investigated and learned the fight involved only a kick and a punch. Neither party wanted to press charges, Cox said, and no other parties reported being disturbed by the incident, so no citations were issued.
Officers will be reviewing video of the incident to determine a final charging decision, according to Cox.
Female cited for hitting parked cars arrested less than 3 hours later for alleged cocaine possession
A 22-year-old Sun Prairie female was arrested twice on July 29 less than three hours apart.
Officers’ first encounter with the woman occurred in the parking lot at Woodman’s at 6:35 a.m., when she allegedly backed into two parked cars in the parking lot. Officers cited Alyssa Brown, 22, of Sun Prairie, for operating without a valid driver’s license and hit-and-run unattended vehicle, then released her.
At 9:57 a.m., Cox said police investigated a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle at Target, 660 S. Grand Ave. Police made contact with her and it was clear she was under the influence of a substance. She resisted officers’ attempts to arrest her.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Brown for a parole hold, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed after medical clearance.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes