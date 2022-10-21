 Skip to main content
Educational 'fiscal cliffs' decades in the making

Referendum presentation to Town of Lodi Board
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and his wife, Carol, talked with Sun Prairie Area School District officials about the upcoming $9 million operating referendum during a referendum open house at Sun Prairie West High School before the Oct. 10 annual electors meeting. Sun Prairie is one of 7 county school districts holding Nov. 8 referenda.

 Jonathan Stefonek/lpedit@hngnews.com

Editor's Note

Note: This is the third in a four-part series examining school funding in Wisconsin. Next week, the series will examine the future school districts face and different ways Wisconsin can move forward.

At the Poynette School District’s September board meeting, the phrase “fiscal cliff” came up; however, as the District Administrator explained, the district is not in the midst of a unique financial catastrophe, but just one of the last area districts to line up for an operational referendum.

Protester in the Capitol Rotunda

Protesters gather in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda to protest Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal of Act 10 in 2011. Outside the Capitol, in school offices and board of education board meetings around the state, the legislation marked a significant acceleration in the restructuring of the state’s public education framework, shifting the burden of school funding from the state to local districts, with funding gaps to be filled through local referenda.

