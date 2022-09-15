SPPD logo

An 89-year-old man committed suicide outside the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main on Sept. 13, according to a SPPD spokesperson.

The Sun Prairie Municipal Building is located at 300 E. Main St. at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.

Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the SPPD said on Sept. 15 that officers leaving the building during the 11 p.m. shift change found the male. An investigation indicated the male pulled up in a vehicle, left the car running with the lights on, left the car and then committed suicide with a handgun.

