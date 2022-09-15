An 89-year-old man committed suicide outside the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main on Sept. 13, according to a SPPD spokesperson.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the SPPD said on Sept. 15 that officers leaving the building during the 11 p.m. shift change found the male. An investigation indicated the male pulled up in a vehicle, left the car running with the lights on, left the car and then committed suicide with a handgun.
Lingle said a neighbor reported hearing a single shot. Police could not hear the gunshot because they were engaged in roll call at shift change in the basement of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
The male’s body was turned over to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Lingle.
Male sentenced in Anisa Scott shooting death
Andre Brown received a total of 40 years imprisonment during sentencing in connection with the shooting death of Sun Prairie resident Anisa Scott more than two year ago.
Brown received a 25-year sentence for first degree reckless homicide and 15 additional years for an attempted homicide conviction in connection with the same shooting. The sentence requires both sentences to be served consecutively.
During emotional testimony, Scott’s relatives lamented the loss of their daughter and relative, saying she would never experience the things in life that most little girls do: driving a car, attending prom, middle school drama, relationships and more.
Brown, 22, apologized for the shooting as part of the sentencing. He is the first of three suspects in the killing of Scott to be sentenced. The other man convicted so far in the shooting that led to Scott’s death, Perion Carreon, 21, is set to be sentenced Sept. 19 in Dane County Circuit Court.
Jerry Ward — the third man charged in the August 2020 shooting — has a motion hearing set for Sept. 19, with a trial date currently set for November.
Sun Prairie Schools tells parents Snapchat photo not credibleThe Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools assured families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat, according to reporting by NBC-15.
An email to students and their families early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, described the post as showing two semi-automatic rifles and text that hinted at a threat to the school. The note explained the image was old and had been taken from another source.
The same photo, with various overlaying texts, have been reported to multiple other districts, it added. In the email, Superintendent Brad Saron and the three principals indicated the Sun Prairie Police Department was alerted to the situation.
According to the email, its investigators also determined there is no credible threat to schools in the district. Nevertheless, SPPD stepped up its presence at the schools on Wednesday.
Even though this threat is not considered credible, the superintendent and principal identified it as “a great example of cooperation between our community and our schools.” They urge anyone who sees or hears something that concerns them to contact authorities.
Some parents felt the school district and SPPD handled the concerning social media situation well.
Chris Cunningham’s two children go to Sun Prairie East High School and he appreciated SPPD’s investigation and contribution to the email sent to parents.
“Usually these things are not a real threat and they need to understand that and feel comfortable going to school,” Cunningham said. “And they [his children] know that if we felt it was a real threat involved that we wouldn’t send them to school. We would keep them at home and safe.”
Parent Brittany Brazzel’s son is a freshman at East high and appreciated the in-depth email sent to parents. Brazzel said the email showed transparency between administrators and the community.
“We did want to make sure that he was comfortable because of the extra police presence. Sometimes that can be pretty traumatic to see that level of police involvement in your schools,” Brazzel said about sending their son to school on Wednesday. “Find the courage to talk to your kids openly and honestly about it. You don’t want them to pick up on any misinformation from social media, classmates, the rumor mill or whatever it may be. You control that narrative as a parent.”
The Oshkosh Police Department reported that several districts received threats on social media, but its investigation determined that the threat was from outside the area. The police department stated, in addition to the threat at Oshkosh West High School, similar instances were reported in Appleton.
While the police department in Oshkosh pointed out the images causing the threats were from outside of its area, it is not immediately clear if the image in these cases is the same one as reported in Sun Prairie.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, Lingle said the tip was sent to roughly 75 school districts in Wisconsin with the word “West” in their school names.
Females cited after fight at Patrick Marsh Middle SchoolLingle said two females, each age 13, were cited for disorderly conduct and released to their parents after a Sept. 14 fight at Patrick Marsh Middle School, 1351 Columbus St.
According to Lingle, officers responded to the school at 11:50 a.m. after a report that the principal broke up the fight and was struck several times by both students while attempting to break up the fight.
DeForest man arrested for fourth offense OWISun Prairie police arrested and jailed a DeForest man Sept. 14 after he struck a motorist in the Main-Grand roundabout.
Lingle said officers investigating the crash just outside the SPPD’s main location in the Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main at 4:19 p.m., learned a female driver attempted to turn from the wrong lane in the roundabout and struck a vehicle operated by the DeForest male. Police cited the female, 18-year-old Amariah Williams, for failure to follow indicated turn. Police talked with the male vehicle driver and conducted field sobriety tests on him.
Lingle said that upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Eric Sharpee, 57, of DeForest for fourth offense-operating while under the influence of intoxicants, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed because fourth offense OWI is considered a felony offense.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes and NBC-15