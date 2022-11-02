Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop in Sun Prairie on Oct. 27. Others pictured are (from left) Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Governor Candidate Sara Rodriguez, Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and 16th District State Senator Melissa Agard.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers campaigned in Sun Prairie for his reelection on Thursday, Oct. 27 as a part of his 10-day “Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour” across the state.
The event was held at Flavors Wine Bar in Downtown Sun Prairie. Democratic leaders repeatedly shared their views on women’s reproductive rights, gun violence and public schools.
“Going forward, we are going to put $2 billion more into our public schools,” Evers said. “That will help our kids with special needs and strengthen our kids mental health.”
The governor added that he will fight for women’s health unlike his opponent.
“Women should be able to make their own health decisions without having to ask Tim Michaels,” Evers said.
He stated that Michaels is “dangerous and radical” when it comes to his positions on not only women’s health, but for wanting to decrease public school funding and not supporting the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.
Joining Evers on his campaign was Lt. Governor Candidate Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Rodriguez is the current 13th State Assembly District Representative who managed to flip the district that covers parts of Brookfield and Wauwatosa blue when she was elected in 2020. She decided to run because of her nursing background that sparked a noticeable "lack of action" during the pandemic.
“My heart truly lies where I spent most of my career as a public health nurse,” Rodriguez said. “That’s the lens I want to bring to the Lt. Governor role.”
Kaul spoke at the event just minutes after coming from a debate against his opponent Eric Toney. Kaul spoke towards the importance of electing him over Toney to continue to stand for women’s rights and to protect future elections.
“Our democracy is on the line in this election,” Kaul said. “In 2020, we saw an effort to overturn the results of that election and I am proud that my office has successfully defended all the results in every case.”
He added that Toney supported the Michael Gableman investigation to overturn the presidential election results in 2020 and that Toney said the election commissioners committed crimes and should be removed from office.
“I think we need an AG who stands up for our democracy, not one that stands up for Michael Gableman,” Kaul said.
In addition, he promised to protect women and their doctors when making difficult reproductive decisions.
“My opponent has repeatedly pledged to force the 1849 abortion ban, and he won’t even rule out enforcement of cases involving rape or incest,” Kaul said. “That’s the kind of radical policies we are seeing from Republicans on this issue.”
Other speakers included Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, 46th District State Assembly Candidate Melissa Ratcliff, 46th District State Assembly Representative Gary Hebl and District 16 State Senator Melissa Agard.
“Evers is the right governor for the City of Sun Prairie,” Esser said. “Sun Prairie is a progressive place getting younger. It’s a place where women’s reproductive rights are an issue and it’s a place where we appreciate our public schools.”
Agard summed up the importance of this election that will shape the future of Wisconsin.
“The morality and direction of this state are on the line,” Agard said. “We have been told over and over again in our lifetimes that this is the election that counts the most. Well folks, this is the election that counts the most.”