Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers campaigned in Sun Prairie for his reelection on Thursday, Oct. 27 as a part of his 10-day “Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour” across the state.

The event was held at Flavors Wine Bar in Downtown Sun Prairie. Democratic leaders repeatedly shared their views on women’s reproductive rights, gun violence and public schools.

Tony Evers at Flavors Wine Bar
Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop in Sun Prairie on Oct. 27. Others pictured are (from left) Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Governor Candidate Sara Rodriguez, Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and 16th District State Senator Melissa Agard. 
Josh Kaul at Flavors Wine Bar
Josh Kaul Speaks in Sun Prairie as a part of Tony Evers reelection campaign.

