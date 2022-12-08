MAPLE BLUFF—After COVID-19 led to a two-year pause in public tours, the public will once again be able to see the Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence.

The Tribute to Our Troops Tree tradition dates back to 2005 as a means to remember Wisconsin residents who could not spend the holidays at home due to military service. Wisconsin National Guard members—first through the Family Assistance Program, and then through the Service Member Support Division—decorate the tree in time for holiday tours at the Executive Residence.

Master Sgt. Bridget Cox and Master Sgt. Karen Neperud, from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, help decorate the Tribute to our Troops Tree at the Wisconsin Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin Nov. 29. Ornaments donated from the public to honor past or current service members, as well as legacy ornaments from Linda Hughes — who was instrumental to the start of the Tribute tree tradition in 2005 — can be seen during upcoming Executive Residence holiday tours. 
Volunteers helped decorate the Tribute to our Troops Tree at the Wisconsin Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin Nov. 29. Pictured are, left to right: Liam Walsh, Wisconsin National Guard’s Office on Diversity and Inclusion; Su Timmerman; Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Yunk, Wisconsin Air National Guard; Master Sgt. Bridget Cox, Wisconsin National Guard; Katy Werginz, Wisconsin National Guard victim advocate coordinator, and Kevlar the support dog; Master Sgt. Karen Neperud, Wisconsin National Guard; Master Sgt. Carmen Keating, Wisconsin National Guard; and retired Wisconsin National Guard member Deborah Severson. Ornaments donated from the public to honor past or current service members, as well as legacy ornaments from Linda Hughes — who was instrumental to the start of the Tribute tree tradition in 2005 — can be seen during upcoming Executive Residence holiday tours.

