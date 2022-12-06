The Sun Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to consider a 352-unit apartment concept plan as part of its Tuesday, Dec. 13 agenda.

Roers Companies is seeking review of a Concept Plan, including two five-story buildings totaling 352 dwellings and associated land improvements on approximately 12 acres located south of Brooks Drive and east of Suchomel Road. Roers is currently constructing a large apartment complex on West Main Street near South Thompson Road.

