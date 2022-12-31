Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan adjusted wireless microphones during a Saturday, Dec. 31 press conference held at Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St., to discuss a Dec. 30 fire in the Town of Sun Prairie. SPFR units were there for more than eight hours.
A Town of Sun Prairie fire Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, caused by a tractor resulted in an unknown amount of damage on the Statz Bros. Farm.
Assistant Sun Prairie Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said during the afternoon of Dec. 30, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 6000 block of County Hwy. VV in the Town of Sun Prairie for a storage shed on fire.
Prior to arrival, smoke and flames could be seen from a distance and additional tenders were requested to haul water to the site.
Upon arrival, Engine 3 found an open sided storage shed with a tractor and hay on fire. Engine 3 deployed a hose to fight the fire. Assistant Chief Sullivan arrived and confirmed all occupants were out of the structure, then set a defensive fire attack to focus on keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.
Sullivan said the rural setting presented some additional challenges: water had to be hauled to the scene and cows located in an adjacent building were relocated as a precaution.
Due to the amount of hay storage and the proximity of adjacent buildings, additional resources were requested from neighboring communities. Sullivan said 11 fire departments along with four EMS agencies and deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted with controlling the incident.
Sullivan said crews remained on scene for approximately eight and one-half hours.
A tractor was being used in the fields and was parked inside the shed shortly before the fire was discovered and the likely source of ignition.
Sullivan said during a Saturday late morning press conference that a damage estimate is not available currently.
Sullivan also said approximately 64 total personnel on scene.
In addition, Sullivan said Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue had paid on premise staffing a ladder which responded to four additional incidents in the City of Sun Prairie while other SPFR units were responding to the scene of the fire.