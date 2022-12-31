A Town of Sun Prairie fire Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, caused by a tractor resulted in an unknown amount of damage on the Statz Bros. Farm.

Assistant Sun Prairie Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said during the afternoon of Dec. 30, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 6000 block of County Hwy. VV in the Town of Sun Prairie for a storage shed on fire.

December 30 fire in Town of Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue fought a farm structure fire in the Town of Sun Prairie on Friday, Dec. 30 for eight and one-half hours.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan adjusted wireless microphones during a Saturday, Dec. 31 press conference held at Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St., to discuss a Dec. 30 fire in the Town of Sun Prairie. SPFR units were there for more than eight hours.

