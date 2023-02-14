Partners in the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program are hosting a session titled “Farm to Community Wellness: Networking Local Food Supply Chains” at the Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference on Feb. 23, 2023, in La Crosse.

At the event, farmers will be introduced to key partners and resources will be provided for technical assistance in food production, food safety, and scaling up farm businesses.

Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)

