A federal judge on Thursday, July 21 sentenced a 33-year-old Sun Prairie man to 6 years in federal prison for cocaine possession with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of firearms.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Carlos Carter in U.S. Western District Court in Madison in connection to a guilty plea entered by Carter to the charges on April 28.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea, in 2020, federal and state law enforcement agencies started investigating several known cocaine traffickers in Dane County.
As part of this joint investigation, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation obtained state-authorized wiretaps on two phones belonging to Andre McClinton.
During the course of several months, O'Shea said, investigators intercepted numerous calls and text messages between McClinton and Carter. Most of these conversations centered on McClinton selling large amounts of drugs to Carter, a felon with prior drug convictions.
On March 8, 2021, law enforcement officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and DCI stopped Carter for speeding and detained him as part of the narcotics investigation.
Investigators also searched a house in Sun Prairie where Carter stayed. During the search, investigators found 260 grams of a powder cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging material, two digital scales, six cellphones, a drug ledger, two loaded 9 mm handguns, and a loaded .44 caliber revolver which was reported stolen.
In sentencing Carter, Peterson said he wanted to protect the community from someone who had a capacity for violence. Peterson explained that the amount of drugs Carter distributed and the number of firearms he illegally possessed warranted a significant term of imprisonment.
O’Shea said on March 23, 2022, Peterson sentenced Andre McClinton to 108 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and illegally possessing firearms.
In addition, Peterson entered a money judgment against McClinton in the amount of $313,100. McClinton also agreed to forfeit $116,890 in cash, property located in Mount Horeb, three vehicles, and two firearms.
O’Shea said others convicted as part of this investigation include:
• Michael Henderson, who received a sentence of 84 months’ imprisonment on Dec. 9, 2021 for conspiracy to distribute cocaine;
• Jeffrey Kemp, who received a sentence of 48 months’ imprisonment on May 6, 2022 for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution; and
• Antonio Dillard, who received a sentence of 24 months’ imprisonment on April 1, 2022 for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution.
The charges against Carter were the result of an investigation conducted by DCI, WSP, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted this case.