Parked vehicles on Sun Prairie streets where snow hasn’t been removed can be traffic safety hazards because cars can be partially or completely covered in snow and barely visible to motorists attempting to navigate those streets.
Sun Prairie police jailed four Milwaukee residents Feb. 9 after they were reported shoplifting items from Metro Market.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the store at 2538 Ironwood Drive at 4:31 p.m. but located all four just west across Grand Avenue at Walgreens. The store reported that the group had taken liquor, Red Bull and cinnamon rolls from the store.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested and jailed:
• Ashley Salaj, 36, of Milwaukee for possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Charissa Sharp, 39, from Milwaukee for warrants, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marcus Ford, 44, from Milwaukee, for possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs and bail jumping; and
• Benjamin Sharp, 43, of Milwaukee, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lefeber said officers seized a total of 7.8 grams of cocaine.
Sun Prairie man arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
Sun Prairie police arrested a 22-year-old Sun Prairie male Feb. 11 after a request from another agency was received to locate the same male.
Lefeber said another agency initially requested SPPD officers make contact with the male suspect at Eleven41 Main, which is located at 1141 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. Police were unable to locate the suspect at the address, but found his vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St.
Officers found a total of 96 grams of marijuana and .9 grams of cocaine were located in the vehicle after a K-9 sniff, Lefeber said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jaquan Wilson of Sun Prairie for possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver as well as felony bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Unconscious female jailed for heroin possession
Sun Prairie police jailed a 31-year-old Necedah woman on Feb. 11 for possession of narcotic drugs in connection with an incident that occurred at Kwik Trip, 2599 Ironwood Drive.
According to Lefeber, police received a call from someone at the store who saw the woman passed out in her vehicle.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jessica Mericle for possession of narcotic drugs (heroin) and a probation hold, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police handle 9 street parking calls
In the wake of Sun Prairie’s seven-inch snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 9, police are continuing to handle a number of street parking calls. Police recorded 9 from Feb. 9-12.
Lefeber said parked vehicles not moved before snow removal can make driving conditions more hazardous because snow is either plowed around parked vehicles or completely buries them.
Frequently, dealing with cars that are illegally parked on city streets translates to citations and vehicles being towed at the owner’s expense, especially during a snow emergency or when plows need to clear the streets of large amounts of snow.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.