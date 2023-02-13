Sun Prairie police jailed four Milwaukee residents Feb. 9 after they were reported shoplifting items from Metro Market.

Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the store at 2538 Ironwood Drive at 4:31 p.m. but located all four just west across Grand Avenue at Walgreens. The store reported that the group had taken liquor, Red Bull and cinnamon rolls from the store.

