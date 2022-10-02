Applications from a Main Street developer, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the City of Sun Prairie are scheduled by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
City Planning Director Joshua Clements said in a press release the commission will consider these items:
• Mixed-use Main Street Building -- A public hearing will be held on a request by Cohen-Esrrey Development Group for approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a four-story mixed-use building.
The plan calls for 110 dwelling units and approximately 4,000 sq. ft. of commercial space with underground and surface parking.
The building will be located at the northwest corner of West Main Street and North Bristol Street and, if given final approval by the city council, would be the second part of the redevelopment associated with the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion that resulted in the demolition or removal of five commercial buildings -- some of which contained apartments -- and a single-family house.
• Youth training center -- A public hearing will be held on a request by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County for approval of an amendment of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Institutional use.
If given final approval, the CUP will allow a virtual youth training center and office space in an existing residential building at 222 Windsor St. that is part of the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie facility.
• Notification process -- A public hearing will be held on a request from the City of Sun Prairie, which is seeking approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend Chapter 17.44, Procedures.
The amendment is regarding the manner of providing public notice and the distance mail notices are distributed from a property subject to a proposed activity requiring a public hearing. City staff heard plenty of complaints about the failure to notify residents in Providence of a proposed development of a parking lot and redeveloping library space in one of the condominium buildings.
Five things you need to know from the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Sun Prairie City Council meeting:
Residents asked for tighter notification requirements, which will likely be part of the discussions the commission will have regarding the amendment. Although it was not pointed out by city Planning Division staffers at the time, the Providence item was contained in a front-page story that appeared on Page A1 of the Sun Prairie Star and online at sunprairiestar.com about a week prior to the commission meeting.
Meeting details
The Oct. 11 meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., beginning at 7 p.m. The plan commission meeting will be conducted in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Attendees may also testify in person at the meeting by filling out a comment card found in the Council Chambers near one of the two entrances and giving the card to a city staffer before or during the meeting, or to the commission chair before the meeting starts.
All comments will be included for the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting.
More information
More information on the Oct. 11 Sun Prairie Plan Commission items may be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department by phone at 608-825-1107 weekdays during regular business hours.