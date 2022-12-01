Kid in car seat

Make sure your child is in the correct seat and properly restrained, and be eligible to receive a free car seat, by participating in a car safety seat instruction. Although only participants are eligible to receive one free car seat per child per family, recipients must also be income-eligible to get child car seats.

 Metro Creative Connection

With four out of five car seats neither installed nor used correctly, car crashes are a primary cause of injury and death for children ages 14 and younger. If you are wondering if your child is traveling as safely as possible, an upcoming event at the Windsor Police Department may offer peace of mind.

Tags