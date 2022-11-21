Four City of Sun Prairie projects will receive funding from the Greater Madison Municipal Planning Organization as part of the 2023-27 Transportation Improvement Plan for the Madison Area and Dane County.
The Greater Madison MPO announced the awards Nov. 17 for these Sun Prairie projects as part of the Surface Transportation Block Grant:
North Thompson Road (St. Albert the Great Drive to West Main St.) and St. Albert the Great Drive (County Highway C to North Thompson Road) — The project includes replacement of the pavement on these street, adding bike lanes, adding a multi-use path on section of St. Albert the Great Drive, and adding traffic signals and signs for improved safety.
The total project cost is $3.35 million including $2.01 in federal funding, The project is tentatively scheduled for 2024 construction.
North Bird Street (Highway 19/Windsor Street to Highway 151) — This project calls for reconstructing the street, expanding the west side sidewalk to a multi-use path, and adding a protected two-way bicycle lane on the Highway 151 bridge.
The total project cost is $1.62 million with $975,000 in federal funding. The project is tentatively scheduled for 2024 construction.
These two Sun Prairie projects will receive funding from the MPO among eight bicycle/pedestrian projects funded through the Transportation Alternatives program:
North Bird Street Path — The project will construct multi-use path and two rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) along North Bird Street, and on North Bird Street and Egre Road.
The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee approved lowering the speed limit on North Bird from Egre Road to Stonehaven Drive as part of the recent improvements for the Heyday neighborhood that included new bike path, an improved road surface and storm sewer upgrades. The city will need to get an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Bristol approved in order to have a uniform speed limit along North Bird, according to discussion at the Nov. 15 committee meeting.
The total North Bird Street Path project cost is $363,000 including federal funding of $276,000. It is scheduled for 2023 construction.
The Sun Prairie Vision Zero Action Plan — The complete plan calls for developing concrete, multi-disciplinary strategies to achieve a vision of zero fatalities or serious injuries caused by traffic crashes.
The total cost of the project is $90,000 including federal funding of $72,000, The project is scheduled for 2023 completion.
City officials were enthusiastic about the announcement, which continues a recent streak of successful federal funding for city transportation improvements.
“We are eager for the improvements on the horizon that will have a significant impact on our streets and pedestrian safety for the community,” said Alexander Brown, City of Sun Prairie Transportation Coordinator.
“Funds awarded from the STBG Program will allow us to make major street construction upgrades to North Thompson Road, St Albert the Great Drive, and North Bird Street,” Brown added. “Additionally, funds received from the TA program will be allocated towards construction of a multi-use path and two rectangular rapid flashing beacons on the North Bird Street Path as well as a Vision Zero Action Plan that will aid the city in developing a strategy to achieve a vision of zero fatalities or serious injuries caused by traffic crashes.”
In addition to the Sun Prairie projects, the MPO awarded funds for projects in the City of Madison, the City of Monona, the City of Fitchburg, the City of Stoughton and the Wisconsin Bike Federation.
“This round of STBG funding by the MPO provides additional funding for two extremely important regional roadway improvement projects. It also provides funding for local roadway projects in four suburban communities that will upgrade streets with new pavement and important pedestrian/bicycle and safety improvements, and a project to add new bus stops in another community as part of new service,” said Bill Schaefer, MPO Director and Planning Manager.
“The federal funding the MPO provides is an important supplement to limited local funding and supports projects such as these, which improve the quality of life and safety in our area communities,” Schaefer added.
The MPO generally funds larger projects at 60%, requiring a 40% match, in order to stretch the funding across more projects.
“A large percentage of Madison area arterial roadway projects completed over the past three decades have been funded by the MPO, and all have included important pedestrian and bicycle facilities consistent with MPO policy,” Schaefer added.
The Greater Madison MPO anticipates receiving more than $9 million per year in funding under the STBG Urban program and over $1.2 million under the TA program in the coming years. The MPO solicits applications and selects the projects to fund based on evaluation criteria consistent with the goals and policies in the long-range regional transportation plan (RTP). The most recently adopted RTP is Connect Greater Madison: 2050 RTP.
The Greater Madison MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.
The MPO is responsible for comprehensive planning and decision making to build agreement on transportation investments that balance roadway, public transit, bicycle, pedestrian, and other transportation needs to achieve an exceptional quality of life for all within the region.
For more information visit: https://www.greatermadisonmpo.org/.