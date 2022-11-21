City gets funding for Vision Zero Action Plan
The City of Sun Prairie will receive funding for its Vision Zero Action plan, which develops multi-disciplinary strategies to achieve a vision of zero fatalities or serious injuries caused by traffic crashes. The total cost of the project, which remains part of the city’s Pedestrian Safety Plan, is $90,000 including federal funding of $72,000, The project is scheduled for 2023 completion.

Four City of Sun Prairie projects will receive funding from the Greater Madison Municipal Planning Organization as part of the 2023-27 Transportation Improvement Plan for the Madison Area and Dane County.

The Greater Madison MPO announced the awards Nov. 17 for these Sun Prairie projects as part of the Surface Transportation Block Grant:

