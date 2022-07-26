Dane County Sheriff's Office
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the City of Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

If funds are expended prior to 2 p.m., the event may close before 2 p.m.

