Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Ryan D. Nilsestuen to the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 10. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Juan Colás’ retirement.

“Ryan has been a strong advocate for the people of Wisconsin, and I’ve appreciated his candor, thoughtfulness, and his dedication to service,” said Evers. “I know he will make a great addition to the Dane County bench and will work to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Ryan Nilsestuen

