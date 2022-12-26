Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Ryan D. Nilsestuen to the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 10. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Juan Colás’ retirement.
“Ryan has been a strong advocate for the people of Wisconsin, and I’ve appreciated his candor, thoughtfulness, and his dedication to service,” said Evers. “I know he will make a great addition to the Dane County bench and will work to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
“Ryan is a dedicated public servant who strongly believes in justice, fairness, and the rule of law. Having served at the highest levels of state government, Ryan understands and appreciates the impact judges have on our friends, family, and communities,” said Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet. “With his empathy, calm demeanor, and knowledge of the law, I know that Ryan will be an excellent judge.”
Nilsestuen has served as chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor since 2019.
During that time, Nilsestuen also served as the chair of the Pardon Advisory Board.
Prior to serving as chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor, Nilsestuen was the chief legal counsel and an attorney for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“It has been an honor to serve with Ryan on the Pardon Advisory Board. Whether it was during pardon hearings or in our deliberations, Ryan’s compassion, calm leadership, and knowledge of the law greatly benefited the pardon process for everyone involved. These same attributes will benefit everyone who comes before him as a judge,” said Noble Wray, the former police chief for the City of Madison.
Nilsestuen is a graduate of DeForest Area High School and Luther College. He graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“It has been a great honor serving Gov. Evers and the people of Wisconsin. I am proud of the work that the Evers Administration has accomplished to make Wisconsin a better place,” said Nilsestuen. “As a judge, I will remain dedicated to making our communities a better place for all.”
Nilsestuen will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.