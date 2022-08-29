Two unanticipated guests made Sunday’s dedication of Sun Prairie West High School memorable — to say the least.
The first? Thunder and lightning that crashed around the 3 p.m. opening ceremony and resulted in a crowded hallway and central commons area to the point where some audience members stood during the ceremony.
The second unanticipated guest was one whose presence was never announced in advance —Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers — who noted the short time between when Sun Prairie East High School had been dedicated and now.
“Two flagship high schools in 12 years — it’s amazing,” Evers told the capacity crowd.
“It’s a pleasure for me to be here today to celebrate quite an important milestone in this for the Sun Prairie Area School District and this great community and the grand opening of this great . . . Sun Prairie West High School . . . it kind of rolls off the tongue,” Evers said.
“There are incredible events happening all across the city today, including Central Heights middle school, and Prairie Phoenix Academy. All three of these buildings are a real testament to what’s possible when a community is committed to building a better brighter future for the next generation. But obviously, this achievement isn’t without a heck of lot of hard work,” the governor added.
Evers also thanked the Wisconsin Public Education Network and the Wisconsin Education Association Council — two organizations whose members help advocate for public education and whose leadership resides in Sun Prairie.
The governor also thanked the leadership of the Sun Prairie Area School District, including the Sun Prairie School Board and its leadership through the years as well as Superintendent Brad Saron and the administrative team at the SPASD.
“And it’s obvious, you’ve made it possible to thank all of you here today. One of the fastest growing cities in our state, the people of Sun Prairie saw the need for improved facilities for their kids to be able to learn and grow and for educators to be able to do their jobs to the best of their abilities,” Evers said. “And that’s exactly what this new school will allow them to do. For kids, this new school shows them that their community cares about their success, and wants the best for their future.
“And to all dedicated educators and educational staff, this new school shows that the community appreciates and values the work that you do to offer these kids every single day. And I’ve said it before . . . and I’ll say it again, today, what’s best for kids, is what’s best for state and this new high school is certainly what’s best for kids of this community,” the governor concluded.
“To all the students, educators, staff and families here today, you have a great school year ahead of you because right now, we sure do have a lot to celebrate,” Evers added. “So with that great let’s have school year, and go Wolves!”
Saron thanked all the vendors involved in the project, including Findorff Construction, who hired two youth apprentices that were actively involved in the SPWHS construction project.
The superintendent also thanked the students and community members involved in the process — from the Boundary and Bell Time Task Force all the way to the students involved in the planning for the new SPWHS.
The Gross Family, on whose land the school currently stands, also received recognition along with another former land owner: Former Burke Town Chair Norm Danielson.
“He also partnered with the school district to add on 98 additional acres on the backside of the original Gross Farm, where we were able to not only construct the backside of this high school, but also the Meadow View Elementary School is named and is up on this wall right here, along with some of the other people that have worked with the Sun Prairie Education Foundation to give donations to this school,” Saron said. “And so I just want to express our appreciation for the unbelievable donation that Norm Danielson gave to this district to try to add on a field so we can fulfill all of the athletic spaces that we wanted to add on to the north side of the project — we do thank you.”
The excitement was also not lost on SPWHS Principal Jen Ploeger ho had to give 13 synonyms for the word because a recent media appearance had caused her to use the word “excited” roughly six dozen times.
“After years of dreaming, planning and preparing, the excitement — nope, scratch that — the exhilaration in the building as we walked around and students took in the space was contagious,” she said. “Their eyes were wide and their minds were spinning with ideas, plans, dreams and visions that we will bring to life together as we co-create what it means to be a West Wolf and who we will be as an equity-centered high school.”
The public was able to tour the school after the ribbon cutting and was apparently happy with what was available on the self-guided tour: kitchens for teaching commercial grade chef skills; a machine shop; classrooms for woods, metals, 3D art and media art; classrooms with nearby collaboration spaces; a library media center;
The competition fieldhouse — adorned with the blue and grey Sun Prairie Wolves name and menacing wolf logo — that has three courts and seating for 2,100 spectators; a performing arts center (at roughly 800 seats — a number fewer than at Sun Prairie East’s PAC) with full fly loft and a separate black box theater for small concerts; a music department with a wooden-floor choir room, as well as new orchestra, band and music practice rooms;
An eight-lane indoor pool and mezzanine seating; a full court fourth gym area for physical education, batting practice and competitions; a south gym with a jump pit to be used for gymnastics practice; student dining areas in each wing of the school; wrestling and fitness areas with turf, mats, cardio machines and weights; and a community walking track around the second level of the school that will be open to the public as soon as classes begin and community use hours are announced.
Get more information about SPWHS online at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/west-high