Two unanticipated guests made Sunday’s dedication of Sun Prairie West High School memorable — to say the least.

The first? Thunder and lightning that crashed around the 3 p.m. opening ceremony and resulted in a crowded hallway and central commons area to the point where some audience members stood during the ceremony.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers joined Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron and West Principal Jennifer Ploeger in making remarks to dedicate the district's second 9-12 high school, Sun Prairie West High School, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Brad Saron
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron singled out the Gross Family and former Burke Town Chair Norm Danielson for thank-yous during his remarks at the Aug. 28, 2022 dedication for Sun Prairie West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive.
Sun Prairie West Prinicipal Jen Ploeger
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West High School Principal Jen Ploeger used synonyms for the word “excited” to describe the opening of the new school during dedication remarks as part of the Aug. 28, 2022 ribbon cutting at the school.

Tags