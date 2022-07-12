Speaking to members of the Sun Prairie Democratic Action Team on July 9 in Smith’s Crossing’s Thoreau Park, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pledged to double his previous margin of victory as governor — 1.1% — to 2.2% in November when he defeats his Republican challenger.
The governor paid special tribute to Sun Prairie 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, who introduced the governor during his remarks at the picnic.
“A round of applause for Gary, what a great public servant and a great friend,” Evers said. “You know, you’re always there, Gary. You’re always there. And we’re going to miss you, but I know there’s a whole bunch of good people running for your office.”
Evers outlined what he plans to do during his campaign this fall after the Aug. 9 primary, when his opponent will be chosen from among Republicans Tim Ramthun, Rebecca Kleefisch or Tim Michels.
In an interview after, Evers re-emphasized what he said in his picnic remarks: he plans to tout accomplishments made during his administration.
“We’re going to be talking about things we’ve accomplished under really difficult circumstances. But you know, fixing infrastructure, things like fixing the roads, bringing broadband to people all across the state who never had it before,” Evers said.
“We’ve been able to lower taxes. You know, obviously we had Republican help but we’ve saved middle class taxpayers over anywhere from $4 to $6 billion in total. And we’ve been able to invest in our small businesses and provide help to farmers and to other folks during the pandemic. And as a result of that strategic investment, we have the lowest unemployment rate we’ve ever had. So we’re going to be focusing on the things we’ve accomplished.”
Evers also said there could be additional American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to be distributed before the election as well.
“Yeah, there’s still some and we’re what we’re doing is being very judicious now because we’re getting towards the end,” the governor said. “You never know if that money has to be used for public health issues. And so there’s still some and I couldn’t even tell you what the amount is but it is significant.”
Is the governor considering an additional boost for public schools?
“Possibly, but we provided I think a $20 million upper to K through 12 during the pandemic, but I you know, my goal around education areas are primarily going to be around maybe some mental health things that we’ll do some more on,” Evers said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all going to be about the next budget, and we’re going to be prepared for that next January when we take over.”
Evers also talked with Alders David Virgell (District 4), Mike Jacobs (District 3), and Steve Stocker (District 1) as well as former alder Al Guyant about the possible traffic signal installation at the intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has pledged only to install turn lanes at the intersection, and the alders — as well as Guyant — have been quite vocal about their insistence that traffic signals be installed there. They say the opening of the new Sun Prairie West High School will impact traffic at the intersection tremendously, to the point that it will be hazardous for motorists or pedestrians to access or use the intersection at all.
WisDOT officials have pledged to schedule a public meeting about the intersection improvements, which are scheduled to be installed in 2025. That timetable is unacceptable to the alders and Guyant, while Mayor Paul Esser has said publicly that the city council should wait until WisDOT makes its findings about the intersection before weighing in. Alders ignored the mayor and unanimously approved a resolution last week for WisDOT to install signals at the intersection as soon as possible.
The governor said during the interview that he plans to talk with the WisDOT officials about the intersection.
“They just gave me the information and asked me to to check it out with our Department of Transportation and I will do that,” Evers said. “Actually, it’s too bad I didn’t have this information before today — I was with the Department of Transportation this morning, but we’ll talk about it.”