The photo illustration provided by the City of Sun Prairie shows the routes to Meadow View Elementary School until the completion of traffic signal installation at the South Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard median.
The photo illustration provided by the City of Sun Prairie shows the routes available to access Sun Prairie West High School due to the closure of the median at Blue Heron Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.
The City of Sun Prairie has announced that due to delays in traffic signal pole productions, the Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard intersection will not be completely open at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year due to safety concerns at the intersection.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith said traffic barriers will be placed at the intersection to connect the Grand Avenue medians preventing all left turns at the intersection.
Veith said northbound and southbound traffic on Grand Avenue will remain open, but Blue Heron Boulevard access will be limited to only right turns on to and out of Blue Heron.
"We understand this will temporarily limit the options available for access to Sun Prairie West High School and Meadow View Elementary," Veith added.
In addition to the signage and advanced warnings provided on the street, the City of Sun Prairie is also providing the two maps indicating recommended routes for accessing each school from North Grand Avenue and South Grand Avenue during this median closure.
"We encourage you to review these maps and be aware of the desired connections to make access to and from our schools and businesses as safe and efficient as possible," Veith said.
The closure will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the latest and will be re-opened as soon as the signal poles are delivered, installed, and fully operational, according to Veith.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this inconvenience and we want to remind us all to use caution on all roads and follow speed limits, especially near schools and construction," Veith added.
Individuals with questions or concerns should call Veith at 608-825-1170.