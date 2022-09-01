The City of Sun Prairie has announced that due to delays in traffic signal pole productions, the Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard intersection will not be completely open at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year due to safety concerns at the intersection.

City Engineering Director Tom Veith said traffic barriers will be placed at the intersection to connect the Grand Avenue medians preventing all left turns at the intersection.

Traffic Plan for Meadow View Elementary

The photo illustration provided by the City of Sun Prairie shows the routes to Meadow View Elementary School until the completion of traffic signal installation at the South Grand Avenue-Blue Heron Boulevard median.
West High School traffic plan
Buy Now

The photo illustration provided by the City of Sun Prairie shows the routes available to access Sun Prairie West High School due to the closure of the median at Blue Heron Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.

Tags