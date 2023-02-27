The ensnared fish seemed to materialize from the water. Thrashing, wriggling, they rose, enfolded by mesh.

The lift reeled the gillnet into the arms of a waiting crew, who hoisted it atop a table. Iridescent scales popped into the air like confetti as the men gripped and untangled the flopping lake herring from the net.

Fishing

Commercial fisher Donny Livingston, a citizen of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, picks cisco from gillnets after lifting them from Lake Superior onto the fish tug, Ava June, during a fishing run near the Apostle Islands on Nov. 15, 2022. Ojibwe tribes retain a treaty-guaranteed right to fish within portions of three Great Lakes and millions of acres of northwestern Michigan and its Upper Peninsula, northern Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota. But climate change threatens many species, and contaminants long released into the Great Lakes, the health of people who eat them — disproportionately harming tribal citizens.
Ojibwe Ceded Territories

The four Ojibwe Ceded Territories — as stipulated by treaties forged in 1836, 1837, 1842, and 1854 — are shown.