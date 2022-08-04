A Sun Prairie man on Monday, Aug. 1 pleaded guilty to three felonies in Dane County Circuit Court in connection with the death of a Sun Prairie man in a crash that also injured the dead man’s wife.
By entering the guilty pleas, the court found Nicholas J. Hanley was legally intoxicated in connection with the negligent homicide death of Kevin Sylve of Sun Prairie on Oct. 14, 2018. Hanley was traveling nearly 70 miles per hour on Highway T south of Sun Prairie when he struck the vehicle Sylve and his wife, Amy, were in. The crash left Sylve’s wife with permanent brain damage and severely injured.
As previously reported, the criminal complaint states Hanley told police he had been driving behind a silver Toyota Camry, and both stopped for a stop sign at highways T and N. Both went eastbound, and after the stop, Hanley caught up to the Camry, which he said was going about 25 mph. Hanley said he had begun to pass the Camry when the driver tried to make a left turn into a driveway for a pumpkin patch.
The complaint states Hanley told police he didn’t see the left turn signal, but struck the car at 48 miles per hour after hitting his brakes.
After the crash, Hanley told investigators he had consumed different amounts of intoxicants — ranging from none to three beers — before the crash. A blood test showed his blood-alcohol content was .087 two hours after the crash. Hanley, who had three previous operating while intoxicated (OWI) convictions, was not legally allowed to have a blood-alcohol content of .02.
If sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Hanley will receive 19.5 years imprisonment and extended supervision. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Hanley settled a civil lawsuit brought by Amy Sylve and her husband’s estate for $5.25 million. The settlement also involved two businesses co-owned by Hanley and their insurers.
Detective retires after 25 years with SPPD
Detective James “Frank” Smith retired on Monday, Aug. 1 after 25 years of service with the Sun Prairie Police Department. Smith was hired by the SPPD in 1997 and served in the roles of Police Officer and Detective.
“Throughout his 25 years of service to our community, Frank was known for his attention to detail, tireless work ethic, and commitment to his investigations. He was a phenomenal detective and provided mentorship to many officers and fellow detectives,” the SPPD said on its Facebook page regarding Smith’s retirement.
Smith, who also served in the US Marine Corps, received Officer of the Year in 2000, the Chief’s Award in 2008 and 2017, and the Distinguished Service Award in 2017.
No charges from 151 crashSun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said no charges have been filed in connection with an Aug. 3 crash on Highway 151 southbound at 9:14 a.m.
Investigators found the driver of the vehicle, who was not impaired, over-corrected his vehicle and rolled the vehicle over onto the side of the road, damaging a highway information sign in the 1000 block of Hwy. 151 southbound.
A report about the incident will be completed, Cox said.
Sun Prairie, Deforest men charged in federal courtA federal grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted 21-year-old Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis of Deforest with two counts of making false statements on Firearms Transaction Record forms required by federal law during the purchase of a firearm.
The indictment stemmed from an alleged attempt to purchase a 9mm pistol from two federally licensed firearms dealers in November 2021. The indictment alleges Kratochwill-Loomis indicated she was the actual buyer of the firearms on the forms, but in fact she was attempting to purchase the firearms for Deontrae C. McIntosh of Sun Prairie. Making such false statements during the purchase of a firearm is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”
McIntosh was charged with two counts of causing Kratochwill-Loomis to falsely state on the Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.
If convicted, Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh face a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea is handling the prosecution.
Two crashes within two hours at same intersectionThree different individuals received citations in connection with separate crashes that occurred at the intersection of Paul and Windsor streets during the early morning hours of Aug. 3.
Cox said the first crash occurred at 1 a.m., when an intoxicated driver rolled his vehicle over near the intersection, but was able to self-extricate from the vehicle. Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Sheikh Jammeh, 29, of Sun Prairie for operating while under the influence of intoxicants, PAC – both first offense then released him to a responsible party.
The second crash happened at 2:54 a.m., when a vehicle struck a truck parked near the intersection. Upon completion of the investigation, Tiniki Powell-Scott, 41, of Sun Prairie, was cited for unsafe lane deviation and released. Police also cited Joseph O’Malley, 40, of Sun Prairie for non-registration of auto because he was the owner of the truck struck by Powell-Scott that had an expired registration.
Overdose leads to drug arrest; more charges comingCox said the SPPD is seeking additional charges against a 20-year-old male after officers found a ghost gun with a magazine, unprescribed medications, a CO2 cartridge used to inhale marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a response to an Aug. 3 overdose call.
According to Cox, officers responded with Sun Prairie EMS paramedics to the 600 building at the Spring Street apartments to investigate the overdose of a 20-year-old female on percocet at 8:43 p.m.
But during the response, officers located the previously listed items in the apartment and a 20-year-old male admitted to owning the items. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Gunter Fleissner for possession of marijuana.
Cox said police will be seeking additional charges for hazardous material possession, possession of prescription meds without a prescription as well as a federal firearms charge in connection with the incident.
