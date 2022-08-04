A Sun Prairie man on Monday, Aug. 1 pleaded guilty to three felonies in Dane County Circuit Court in connection with the death of a Sun Prairie man in a crash that also injured the dead man’s wife.

By entering the guilty pleas, the court found Nicholas J. Hanley was legally intoxicated in connection with the negligent homicide death of Kevin Sylve of Sun Prairie on Oct. 14, 2018. Hanley was traveling nearly 70 miles per hour on Highway T south of Sun Prairie when he struck the vehicle Sylve and his wife, Amy, were in. The crash left Sylve’s wife with permanent brain damage and severely injured.

