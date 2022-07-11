The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider items connected with the Heyday development near the Bird-Egre intersection and a condo-apartment development on West Main Street as part of its July 12 agenda.
City Planning Director Josh Clements said the commission will convene its July 12 meeting in a hybrid setting with both online and in-person attendees in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building to consider these items:
Heyday items -- The commission will consider a request by CR Devco, LLC for approval of a Final Plat for “Heyday” containing 12 single-family lots, 4 multi-family lots, a community park, two
stormwater outlots, and one additional outlot for private green space and future residential, on approximately 45 acres on the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
The commission will also consider a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for “Heyday,” a mixed residential cluster development with 170 single-story attached dwellings and 12 single-family residential lots on approximately 43.5 acres located at the southeast corner of N. Bird Street and Egre Road.
In a related item, commissioners will also consider a request by the City of Sun Prairie for approval of the discontinuance of portions of the Stonewood Crossing right-of-way within the Plat of Creek View Crossing in the City of Sun Prairie.
Condo-apartment development on West Main -- The commission will convene a public hearing a request from CF Investments, LLC for approval of a Planned Development General Development Plan (GDP), rezoning from Suburban Residential (SR-4) to Planned Development (PD), to allow a 48-dwelling condominium, 14-dwelling condominium, and a 123-dwelling apartment building with structured parking on 5.34 acres located at 2701 W. Main St.
Sidewalk Cafés -- Commissioners will convene a public hearing on a request by the city for approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend Chapter 17.16.140(25) to allow sidewalk cafés as a special use for all indoor commercial entertainment uses.
SPU request --- The commission is also scheduled to consider a request by Sun Prairie Utilities Commission for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divide an existing 1.96-acre lot located at 125 W. Main Street into two lots.
Roers parking amendment -- The commission will also consider a request by Roers Investments, LLC for approval of a minor PIP Amendment to reduce the number of required covered parking stalls for a 172-unit multi-family development located at 150 Schneider Road in the Pumpkin Patch development.
Participation options
The July 12 meeting will be conducted in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees. Application materials to provide input for the projects listed on the July 12 commission agenda can be found on the city’s website.
To register in advance for the meeting online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86974537210?pwd=enBhSmRiUzdOaXZocmtuQnZYSTh3dz09
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Register public comments through the city's electronic submission system, click on the following link:
The survey will close for public comment at 4:30 p.m. on July 12. All comments will be included for the Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting.
Rescheduled August commission meeting
Clements also reminds city residents that because of the Aug. 9 primary, the August Plan Commission meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Aug. 23.
More information
More information on the July 12 items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.