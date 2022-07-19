The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is delaying its planned July meeting regarding the controversial intersection at Westmount Drive and Highway 19 until some time in September after Sun Prairie West High School opens, according to Dist. 3 Alder Mike Jacobs and Dist. 4 Alder David Virgell.

Jacobs and Virgell said that DOT told city staff that the department needs more time to respond to questions asked at a June meeting in Sun Prairie regarding the intersection.

WisDOT project map for Highway 19 near Westmount

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation website improvements to this stretch of Highway 19/Windsor Street — including the intersection with Westmount Drive — scheduled to occur in fall of 2024 or early 2025. That’s not soon enough, according to alders who represent the area and are launching a petition drive to get traffic signals installed at Westmount and 19.
Governor Evers with Virgell, Guyant, Jacobs
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers talked with District 4 Alder David Virgell, former alder Al Guyant and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs about the Westmound-Highway 19 intersection during Evers’ campaign stop at Thoreau Park in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood on Saturday, July 16.
