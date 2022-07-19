The Wisconsin Department of Transportation website improvements to this stretch of Highway 19/Windsor Street — including the intersection with Westmount Drive — scheduled to occur in fall of 2024 or early 2025. That’s not soon enough, according to alders who represent the area and are launching a petition drive to get traffic signals installed at Westmount and 19.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers talked with District 4 Alder David Virgell, former alder Al Guyant and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs about the Westmound-Highway 19 intersection during Evers’ campaign stop at Thoreau Park in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood on Saturday, July 16.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is delaying its planned July meeting regarding the controversial intersection at Westmount Drive and Highway 19 until some time in September after Sun Prairie West High School opens, according to Dist. 3 Alder Mike Jacobs and Dist. 4 Alder David Virgell.
Jacobs and Virgell said that DOT told city staff that the department needs more time to respond to questions asked at a June meeting in Sun Prairie regarding the intersection.
Last week Jacobs and Virgell asked Governor Tony Evers, during a visit to Sun Prairie, to look into citizens’ concerns about the dangers of the intersection, which they say will worsen with traffic from the new high school.
The website states the project purpose is to reduce the pattern of rear end crashes due to stopped traffic turning left by installing offset left turn lanes to improve safety mobility through the area.
WisDOT states the following safety improvements are being proposed along Highway 19 between Charlotte’s Way and Hearthstone Ridge:
• Install offset left turn lanes on Highway 19 to provide safe refuge for turning traffic and improve traffic flow for through traffic; and
• Update curb ramps, install new curb ramps and crossings as needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
WisDOT’s previously stated schedule included a summer 2022 Public Involvement Meeting (no date specified); August 2022 — Real Estate; Fall 2024/Spring 2025 — Construction. Regarding the project, WisDOT says staged construction will allow at least one lane of Highway 19 to remain open in each direction.
As recently as last week, Gov. Tony Evers said he planned to take with WisDOT officials about the intersection and the agency’s plans for improvements. Evers spoke with Jacobs, Guyant and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker during a Sun Prairie Democratic Action Team picnic in Smith’s Crossing and the governor told him and the Sun Prairie Star he would be speaking with WisDOT about the intersection.
Meanwhile, the two alders urge citizens to continue gathering signatures for the petition asking for traffic signals to be installed at that intersection, near Gus‘s Diner.
The petition reads: “We the undersigned hereby petition the City of Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to finally get traffic signals installed as soon as possible at the dangerous intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive in Sun Prairie. A decade ago we had been assured many times that traffic signals would be installed by 2018 and later by 2021 or 2023, but nothing has happened.
“The highway intersection is growing more dangerous. The opening of nearby Sun Prairie West High School this fall makes this project more urgent. There will be hundreds inexperienced teenage drivers and dozens of school buses turning at that dangerous intersection while most oncoming traffic exceeds the 45 mph. speed limit.
“The danger is worse in the fall and spring when the sun shines into the eyes of drivers on that east-west highway. By signing this petition, I understand and am in support of the addition of traffic signals at Highway 19 and Westmount Drive.”
A copy of the petition form can be obtained by sending an email to Al.guyant@gmail.com. Citizens can request that their names and email addresses be added to an alert list for the intersection.
Jacobs and Virgell are also asking anyone involved in collision or injury at the Westmount-19 intersection to send photos and a summary of what happened to the same email address.
Jacobs and Virgell said they would alert citizens to the new date in September when WisDOT informs them and city staff about the date for the meeting.